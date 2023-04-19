Champions League semi-finals: Real Madrid to face Man City, Inter Milan to play AC Milan

Manchester City will face holders Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League after knocking out Bayern Munich.

The fixture will be a repeat of last year's extraordinary semi-final in which Real Madrid, champions of Europe on 14 occasions, prevailed 6-5 on aggregate despite City boasting a two-goal lead entering the final minute of the second leg.

This year's two legs will take place around City's Premier League fixtures against Leeds, Everton and Chelsea as the odds continue to narrow on Pep Guardiola's side winning the treble.

The second semi-final will be an all-Milan affair as Inter take on AC Milan.

The final itself will be played on Saturday June 10 in Istanbul.

Champions League semi-final draw in full:

AC Milan vs Inter Milan

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

The semi-final first legs will be played May 9 and May 10, with the return legs on May 16 and May 17.

April 22: Sheffield United (Wembley) - FA Cup, kick-off 4.45pm

April 26: Arsenal (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

April 30: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

May 3: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 7: Leeds United (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

May 9 or 10: Real Madrid (A) - Champions League

May 13: Everton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 16 or 17: Real Madrid (H) - Champions League

May 20: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

TBA: Brighton (A) - Premier League