Champions League semi-finals: Real Madrid to face Man City, Inter Milan to play AC Milan

City and Madrid to meet next month in repeat of last season's Champions League semi-final; AC Milan to play Inter Milan in second semi-final; Final takes place in Istanbul on Saturday June 10
Wednesday 19 April 2023 22:11, UK
Manchester City will face holders Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League after knocking out Bayern Munich.
The fixture will be a repeat of last year's extraordinary semi-final in which Real Madrid, champions of Europe on 14 occasions, prevailed 6-5 on aggregate despite City boasting a two-goal lead entering the final minute of the second leg.
This year's two legs will take place around City's Premier League fixtures against Leeds, Everton and Chelsea as the odds continue to narrow on Pep Guardiola's side winning the treble.
The second semi-final will be an all-Milan affair as Inter take on AC Milan.
The final itself will be played on Saturday June 10 in Istanbul.
AC Milan vs Inter Milan
Real Madrid vs Manchester City
The semi-final first legs will be played May 9 and May 10, with the return legs on May 16 and May 17.
April 22: Sheffield United (Wembley) - FA Cup, kick-off 4.45pm
April 26: Arsenal (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
April 30: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports
May 3: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports
May 7: Leeds United (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports
May 9 or 10: Real Madrid (A) - Champions League
May 13: Everton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
May 16 or 17: Real Madrid (H) - Champions League
May 20: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
May 28: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
TBA: Brighton (A) - Premier League