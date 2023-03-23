Harry Kane on breaking England scoring record: 'The best I've felt in my career'

Harry Kane is targeting "many more" goals for England after becoming his country's all-time leading scorer.

Kane's record-breaking 54th England goal helped Gareth Southgate's side secure a 2-1 European Championship qualifying win over Italy on Thursday, and afterwards the captain said he is in the best shape of his career.

It is 103 days since the 29-year-old drew level with Wayne Rooney's record by scoring a penalty against France, but that night is best remembered for him missing his second spot-kick in a quarter-final exit.

Kane bounced back from that disappointment in historic fashion in Naples, striking from the spot to move to the top of the national team scoring charts with 54 goals ahead of Rooney.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Speaking after his record-breaking night, Kane said: "I don't like to look too far in the future but I'm 29, I'm feeling fit and strong - the best I've felt in my career. I hope I have many more years.

"Playing for England is probably my greatest feeling in football. I want to do it for as long as possible and as a striker I want to score in every game.

"Hopefully there will be many more."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Kane's England record...

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Kane: It had to be a penalty!

The new record-holder admitted a lot of emotions came out after his landmark penalty in Naples.

"Yeah it means everything," he told Channel 4. "We were so excited to put the England shirt back on and get back out here and get the campaign started for the Euros next year.

"It had to be a penalty, of course, and once it hit the back of the net it was just so much emotion.

"Just thanks to all the players, the staff, the fans, my wife, my family back home and everyone who has helped me get to this stage. It is just a magical moment.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Thankfully I put it away and just a great night. We haven't won in Italy for so long. To score and win the game is special.

He added: "The World Cup was obviously a difficult way to end. It was tough to finish it that way.

"We spoke about getting back to it. We feel like we are one of the best teams in Europe and we just need to keep knocking on the door.

"We're getting close but coming here and putting in a performance like that today shows we're ready for the next challenge."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Kane's praise for Southgate

Kane was handed his England debut in 2015 by Roy Hodgson, coming on as a second half substitute for Rooney, and he took just 80 seconds to grab his first international goal.

He was handed the England captaincy by Gareth Southgate, who Kane praised for playing a "really big part" in his journey to becoming his country's most prolific international player.

When asked what Southgate said to him straight after the game, Kane said: "He said he was extremely proud and that I deserved it.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"A big thanks to Gareth. My England journey started with Roy [Hodgson] but Gareth has played a really big part.

"We've had some really good times and are growing as a team. We haven't achieved what we want to achieve yet but tonight was a big statement after the World Cup and for huge spells in the game we played really well.

"It shows the type of team we want to be."

In pictures: Kane breaks the England scoring record

Image: Harry Kane nets his record-breaking goal...

Image: ...and celebrates his achievement...

Image: ...before being congratulated by his team-mates

Reaction to Kane's record-breaking goal

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options