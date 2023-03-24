Premier League refers Everton for alleged financial breach of profit and sustainability rules

The Premier League is referring Everton to an independent commission for an alleged breach of its profitability and sustainability rules.

The alleged breach is in relation to the period ending with the 2021-22 season.

In a club statement, Everton said they were "disappointed to hear of the Premier League's decision.

"The club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations.

"Everton is prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission. The club has, over several years, provided information to the Premier League in an open and transparent manner and has consciously chosen to act with the utmost good faith at all times."

The Premier League has referred the alleged breach to Murray Rosen KC, who is the chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel.

Everton

Tottenham Hotspur Monday 3rd April 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Rosen will establish a three-member panel who will form the independent commission. These members can be selected from the 15 members of the Judicial Panel, but they can also be non-members.

The commission will hear representations from both sides in private behind closed doors. Its judgment will be published on the Premier League website.

Either party, the Premier League or Everton, could appeal that judgement.

In the event of an appeal, Rosen would appoint an appeal panel made up of new people. There are currently six members of the Premier League Appeal Panel.

Everton recorded losses of £371.8m over the past three years. Premier League rules allow clubs to lose a maximum of £105m over three years.

Clubs who break the Premier League's Financial Fair Play rules can be fined or deducted points.

Clubs have been allowed to write off losses caused by the pandemic; in their latest accounts Everton said £170m of their losses were caused by the pandemic.