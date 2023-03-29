Erling Haaland: Police investigating Manchester City and Norway striker for driving while on the phone

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed they are aware of images online of Erling Haaland appearing to use his mobile phone behind the wheel of his car and are investigating the alleged incident.

The Sun newspaper released the images of the Manchester City striker on Wednesday.

City are not commenting on the incident involving their striker, who has scored 42 goals in 37 matches this season.

The 22-year-old was due to link up with the Norway national team this past week but withdrew from his country's squad after picking up a groin injury.

Haaland is now "touch and go" for Manchester City's game against Liverpool after the international break, according to his father Alf-Inge.

City have offered no update on Haaland's fitness but the striker's father said last week he is receiving treatment in Spain.

"Manchester City has a partnership with a hospital in Barcelona so he has been there for further checks and treatment," Alfie Haaland told Norway's TV 2 Sport on Saturday.

Image: Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring the opening goal vs RB Leipzig

"Now he has been in [Marbella] for a couple of days with the physio from the club. Firstly, I'm not a doctor and secondly, I think it's 'touch and go', yes. You can't just go two weeks without training and then jump right into a fight. There must be a progression there.

"They can gamble on it, but if he doesn't get proper training with the team, then he won't play. It is about how he responds to treatment in the next few days. He needs a lot of care."

April 1: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

April 8: Southampton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

April 11: Bayern Munich (H) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm

April 15: Leicester (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

April 19: Bayern Munich (A) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm

April 22: Sheffield United (N) - FA Cup, kick-off 3pm

April 26: Arsenal (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

April 30: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

May 3: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 7: Leeds United (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

May 13: Everton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

TBA: Brighton (A) - Premier League