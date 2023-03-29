Erling Haaland: Police investigating Manchester City and Norway striker for driving while on the phone

Images have surfaced online of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland appearing to use his mobile phone while behind the wheel of his car; Greater Manchester Police have confirmed they are aware of the images and are investigating
Wednesday 29 March 2023 10:34, UK
Greater Manchester Police have confirmed they are aware of images online of Erling Haaland appearing to use his mobile phone behind the wheel of his car and are investigating the alleged incident.
The Sun newspaper released the images of the Manchester City striker on Wednesday.
City are not commenting on the incident involving their striker, who has scored 42 goals in 37 matches this season.
The 22-year-old was due to link up with the Norway national team this past week but withdrew from his country's squad after picking up a groin injury.
Haaland is now "touch and go" for Manchester City's game against Liverpool after the international break, according to his father Alf-Inge.
City have offered no update on Haaland's fitness but the striker's father said last week he is receiving treatment in Spain.
"Manchester City has a partnership with a hospital in Barcelona so he has been there for further checks and treatment," Alfie Haaland told Norway's TV 2 Sport on Saturday.
"Now he has been in [Marbella] for a couple of days with the physio from the club. Firstly, I'm not a doctor and secondly, I think it's 'touch and go', yes. You can't just go two weeks without training and then jump right into a fight. There must be a progression there.
"They can gamble on it, but if he doesn't get proper training with the team, then he won't play. It is about how he responds to treatment in the next few days. He needs a lot of care."
April 1: Liverpool (H) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm
April 8: Southampton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
April 11: Bayern Munich (H) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm
April 15: Leicester (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
April 19: Bayern Munich (A) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm
April 22: Sheffield United (N) - FA Cup, kick-off 3pm
April 26: Arsenal (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
April 30: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports
May 3: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports
May 7: Leeds United (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports
May 13: Everton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
May 20: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm
May 28: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
TBA: Brighton (A) - Premier League