Man Utd: Luke Shaw agrees new long-term deal while David De Gea expected to stay at Old Trafford

Manchester United have agreed a new long-term deal with Luke Shaw, while a positive outcome is also expected with regards to David De Gea remaining at Old Trafford.

Shaw's contract was due to expire at the end of next season after the club triggered a 12-month extension in his deal in December.

De Gea's contract is set to end this summer after United opted not to trigger the option in the goalkeeper's deal.

However, the club have been in talks with De Gea over agreeing a new contract and the 32-year-old told Sky Sports this week: "I’ve been here many, many years and enjoyed playing for this club in many, many games.

"It’s great to be here. It’s a massive club. I love the club and I’m really happy here.

"It’s been the same over the years - a lot of noise about everything at the club - but as players, we just focus on the games."

