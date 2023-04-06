Championship fixtures: Sky Sports to live broadcast 10 games in 10 days as season approaches thrilling conclusion

The latest round of Sky Bet Championship fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports means supporters can enjoy a game every day for 10 days as the season approaches a thrilling conclusion.

It all gets underway on April 22 when Blackburn Rovers make the short trip across Lancashire to take on Preston North End at Deepdale.

Just two days later, the race for automatic promotion comes under the spotlight when Luton Town host fellow promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough on April 24.

With an eye on the Championship title, Burnley travel to face local rivals Blackburn on April 25, while 24 hours later Sheffield United will be looking to affirm their promotion credentials when they entertain West Brom at Bramall Lane.

The run of games ends on May 1 with Blackburn in action once again, this time against Luton at Ewood Park.

10 games in 10 days: The full schedule

Saturday April 22: Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers, kick-off 5.30pm

West Brom v Sunderland, kick-off 12pm Monday April 24: Luton Town v Middlesbrough, kick-off 8pm

Blackburn Rovers v Burnley, kick-off 8pm Wednesday April 26: Sheffield United v West Brom, kick-off 8pm

Rotherham United v Cardiff City, kick-off 8pm Friday April 28: Blackpool v Millwall, kick-off 8pm

West Brom v Norwich City, kick-off 5.30pm Sunday April 30: Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town, kick-off 12pm

How to watch Championship matches live on Sky

Alongside featured games being shown live on Sky Sports Football, selected games will be available live for Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Sky Sports Football customers can also see each match streamed live on the Sky Sports app - simply sign in with your Sky iD to view and make sure you have the latest version of the app.

For Sky Q customers, the matches on the Red Button will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no extra cost. All games, including those on the Red Button, will also have their own commentators.

Midweek matches are also available to NOW Month members. However, they are not available with a NOW Day pass or in Sky pubs.

Please note: We can only show rescheduled, displaced midweek games or games taking place away from Saturday at 3pm that are not part of a regular midweek round on the Red Button where respective clubs stream them on their iFollow app.

How to watch free Championship match highlights

You can watch highlights of all Championship games with Sky Sports for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We will bring you highlights of every Championship match on the Sky Sports website and app for the majority of games shortly after full-time.

Anybody in the UK can watch highlights for free on the Sky Sports app or the Score Centre app on your iPhone or Android.

You will also be able to watch in-game goals from Sky Live games in our match blogs and on Twitter.