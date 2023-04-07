Everton loanee Dele Alli to return to UK after picking up injury with Besiktas

Everton loanee Dele Alli is due to return to the UK on Saturday for a review of an injury he picked up while playing for Besiktas.

The Premier League club's medical staff will assess Alli, but he is not eligible to play for the Toffees this season.

Alli, who moved to the Turkish Super Lig side on loan from Everton at the end of August, has failed to make an impact at Besiktas, managing just two goals and one assist in 15 games.

Besiktas wanted to cancel Alli's loan move in January, but the lack of a break clause proved to be a stumbling block.

Alli, who turns 27 on April 11, signed for Everton from Tottenham in February 2022 for a fee potentially worth up to £40m, but failed to convince and was moved on to Besiktas six months later.

He has been unable to reproduce the form that saw him earn 37 England caps - the last of which was in 2017 - and is not popular at Besiktas.

The Turkish club's manager questioned Alli's commitment last month after he missed training, with Senol Gunes saying the midfielder was not reachable.

Alli was understood to be baffled by accusations that he had gone AWOL.

Gunes said on Wednesday they "could not reach him" and "were trying to hear from him", adding he hoped the player had not had an accident.

Sky Sports has been told Alli returned to London from Turkey this week for a doctor's appointment that was sanctioned by the club.

Alli returned to the Besikas squad despite being told he is not part of Gunes' plans for the rest of the season.