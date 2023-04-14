Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must accept 'what you can do' over Jude Bellingham transfer saga

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have to be realistic with "what you can do" in the transfer market in response to the club ending their pursuit of Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool's long-standing interest in signing the Borussia Dortmund midfielder appears to be over due to the potential cost involved to complete a deal.

The club will be active in this summer's window as they look to overhaul their squad and are targeting at least two new midfielders, and Klopp is accepting of working with the money available.

Leeds United

Liverpool Monday 17th April 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

Ahead of their Monday Night Football fixture with Leeds, Klopp said: "There's nothing to say about it to be honest. If we don't speak about players we sign or not, why would we now speak about this kind of speculation and this kind of news? It's really nothing to say about.

"It's not about Jude Bellingham my answer now - why do we constantly talk about things we theoretically can't have? We cannot have six players in the summer for £100m [each], for example, everybody would say that's clear.

"You have to realise what you can do and then work with that. How much money do we have available and then work with that.

"We are not children. Ask a five-year-old what they want for Christmas and they say a Ferrari, you wouldn't say that's a good idea, it's too expensive and you cannot drive it.

"It's what can you do and then you do it, and work with that. It's always how I've worked. Whatever we need and what we want, we try absolutely everything to get it. You have to accept that this or that is not possible for us. We'll step aside and do different stuff."

Klopp is happy to move on from the controversy surrounding last week's incident involving defender Andy Robertson and assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis.

Hatzidakis will face no further action after appearing to elbow Robertson while the two walked off at half-time in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal, with the FA satisfied with the assistant's explanation that there was no intent.

Klopp said: "I think it has been dealt with really well. I wasn't aware of it during the game; I spoke to Robbo and the other guys, not the assistant, but now

