Luke Shaw in contention to face Nottingham Forest | Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag defends Sevilla substitutions

Manchester United have received a timely boost with Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay both in contention to face Nottingham Forest, live on Super Sunday.

Shaw has missed the past two games with an unspecified injury, but the England full-back is expected to train ahead of the trip to the City Ground to ease United's injury crisis.

When asked for an update on Shaw and McTominay, who was also absent from Thursday's dramatic 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-final first leg at Old Trafford, United boss Erik ten Hag said: "For Sunday, [Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay] they could be [available].

"We have to wait and see. We have two or three sessions to go. I don't know right now but it could be that Scott and Luke return to the squad but I'm not sure."

Nottingham Forest

Manchester United Sunday 16th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Ten Hag is still awaiting an update on the fitness of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane as United prepare for Sunday's Premier League game at Forest.

Varane went off at half-time against Sevilla and Martinez was taken away on a stretcher towards the end of the match, having pulled up holding his right ankle.

Image: Luke Shaw could be back to face Nottingham Forest

Asked if he could provide an update on the pair, Ten Hag shook his head and said: "Sorry, no. It's not even 24 hours so I don't have a complete diagnosis so I can't tell in this moment."

When reports that Martinez had broken a metatarsal was put to the United boss, Ten Hag said: "I can't say in this moment.

"When we have news, we will give it straight to you. But let's do the medical, do the assessment, fully diagnose, complete diagnose and then we will give the news.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ten Hag says other players will need to step up and they suffered two injury blows, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane both going off

"It doesn't change in this moment. I have an idea [what is is] but I don't cause speculation."

Ten Hag is confident Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will be able to fill the breach.

"I have a lot [of faith]," the United boss said. "I think I have decent centre-halves and they proved that in the past, they have proved this season. I think we have four or five very good centre-halves who can do the job."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Darren Ambrose was in disbelief as an own goal by Harry Maguire put Sevilla level with Manchester United in their Europa League clash

Ten Hag: Don't look a cow in the a**e!

Image: Bruno Fernandes reacts after receiving a yellow card

Ten Hag was again asked to explain his reasoning behind substituting both Bruno Fernandes and Antony during the second period against Sevilla, with United in a position of control.

Fernandes had been booked for an unintentional handball earlier in the half, a harsh ruling by the match official which has triggered a one-game suspension in the competition.

Antony was also walking a tightrope having been cautioned himself and was embroiled in a running battle with the Sevilla full-back Marcos Acuna.

Image: Sevilla's Marcos Acuna, left, challenges Antony

Ten Hag explained: "Bruno threw the ball away and I felt the next time he would be off. A player for Sevilla was booked for this in the first half so the referee saved him.

"Antony was getting involved in an individual battle which wasn't necessary. He was heating up his opponent [Acuna] so you run the risk of being sent off.

"From where I'm from, this is called looking the cow in the a**e. It is easy to look at things after the event.

"When he got sent off, you will be asking 'why didn't you take him off? Why did you run the risk?'"

April 16: Nottingham Forest (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

April 20: Sevilla (A) - Europa League, kick-off 8pm

April 22: Brighton (N) - FA Cup semi-final, kick-off 3pm

April 27: Tottenham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8:15pm

April 30: Aston Villa (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

May 4: Brighton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 7: West Ham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7pm

May 13: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Fulham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

TBA: Chelsea (H) - Premier League