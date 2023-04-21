Rangers: Alfredo Morelos & Allan McGregor could leave Ibrox in summer, reveals Michael Beale

Rangers manager Michael Beale has told Sky Sports News that all but two players of the players to have started last weekend's win against St Mirren will be at the club next season.

Goalkeeper Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos are among a number of players out on contract in the summer with Beale hinting they could soon depart Ibrox.

Winger Ryan Kent, who has been linked with a move to Burnley, missed the 5-2 victory but Malik Tillman, who Rangers have an option to buy at the end of his loan deal, did feature.

"Last week everyone that played - barring maybe Alfredo and Allan - will be a Rangers player next season and it was a strong performance again with five goals," he said ahead on Sunday's game at Aberdeen live on Sky Sports.

"Since I've come back in I've tried to pick continuity and we've seen that a lot of the same players have played and the results in the main have been good with 19 wins in 22 games.

"I've been delighted with the application of the players and what I get to do in the summer is add my own stamp on the group a bit more.

"I always have a fingerprint on the group because I was here when a lot were recruited but I get to really put my stamp on it in the summer and I'm excited by that."

Image: Ryan Kent is among the Rangers players out of contract this summer having joined permanently from Liverpool in 2019

With continued uncertainty about Ryan Kent, the manager insisted he is focused on playing for the club.

"There's a moment to reveal what's going to happen and as much as I'd like to tell you everything, I have to keep a bit back," he added.

"Ryan's personal stuff is in that as well.

"Every time he plays he gives me everything he's got and we have a fantastic relationship going back 10 years so we're on the same page."

Rangers are 12 points behind champions-elect Celtic and, with little chance of winning the title, the Scottish Cup semi-final against Ange Postecoglou's side on April 30 takes on added importance as Rangers look to retain the trophy while preventing their Old Firm rivals from having the chance of capturing a domestic treble.

Scott Wright returns to the squad for the Aberdeen game but Ridvan Yilmaz, Antonio Colak and Connor Goldson remain out with the latter two set to return against Celtic.

Midfielder Alex Lowry has also been added to the injured list while Kemar Roofe (hip), Tom Lawrence (heel), Steven Davis (knee) and Filip Helander (foot) have been out long term.

Beale said: "We will play the strongest team that is available this weekend for this game.

"There are seven/eight days between games. In general we have momentum and I want to continue with that."

