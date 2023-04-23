Jamie Carragher blasts 'disgraceful' Tottenham after first-half Newcastle mauling as Kieron Dyer claims Antonio Conte was right about players

Newcastle raced into 5-0 lead over Tottenham inside 21 minutes at St James' Park; Cristian Stellini was shell-shocked after watching Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak doubles and Joelinton strike; Harry Kane reduced deficit within four minutes of interval but Callum Wilson restored order
Sunday 23 April 2023 16:08, UK
Jamie Carragher has labelled Tottenham "disgraceful" after they shipped five goals in the opening 21 minutes against Newcastle on Super Sunday.
Jacob Murphy opened the scoring after just two minutes before further strikes from Joelinton (8), a second from Murphy and an Alexander Isak double produced an astonishing scoreline midway through the opening period at St James' Park.
Leading 5-0 within 21 minutes, it was the second-earliest a side has done so in Premier League history, after Man City against Watford in September 2019 - after just 18 minutes.
Carragher wrote on social media: "Newcastle are brilliant, they have been all season. Tottenham are a disgrace! How have they gone to a back four for the first time this season, with [Pedro] Porro a full-back that can't defend and [Ivan] Perisic who is a winger? Get a proper manager in right now, not Conte's mate."
British rock music icon and Newcastle supporter Sting was in attendance as he watched his side score from five of their first six shots on target.
"I thought they were going to have to call the police in that first-half," Sky Sports' Alan Smith said on co-commentary.
2mins - Joelinton is allowed to come in from the left. Lloris parries his shot for Murphy to slam in.
6mins - Schar's long ball drifts over Romero, Porro doesn't follow Joelinton and he goes past Lloris to slot in the second
9mins - Murphy is given space 30 yards out and blasts past a motionless Lloris from 30 yards!
19mins - Willock's wonderful pass from the left finds Isak running off Dier and in on goal to slot in another.
21mins - Longstaff's backheel tees up Isak to shoot across Lloris for number five.
It was the first time Spurs conceded five goals in a Premier League match since May 2016 - also at Newcastle - with still 70 minutes remaining in the game.
Tottenham reverted to a back five by bringing Davinson Sanchez on after 23 minutes for Pape Sarr, but the damage had already been irrevocably inflicted.
Prior to kick-off, former Spurs full-back Danny Rose had told Sky Sports that he was in favour of Cristian Stellini's switch to a back four following the late home defeat to Bournemouth.
"I'm happy they've gone to a back four," said Rose. "Some of the games I've watched, they've played with a back five and two defensive midfielders - so that's seven. With the goalkeeper, it's eight.
"But they were still conceding two goals each game. For me, that's not right. You're not defending properly. So, it's right they've gone with a back four and with a three in the midfield to match Newcastle.
"Once, you win the midfield battle, that's half the battle won."
But Spurs lost every battle. Perisic and Porro - not recognised full-backs - were left horribly exposed as Newcastle ran riot in the opening 21 minutes.
Smith said following Murphy's opener after 61 seconds: "It's a catalogue of errors from Tottenham. Spurs look shell-shocked."
Gary Neville was scathing of Porro's failure to make a tackle. Cristian Romero was also not without blame.
Joelinton made matters worse after six minutes with a well-taken finish having rounded Hugo Lloris, but where was the marking from Fabian Schar's simple diagonal?
"Porro didn't know where he was," added Smith. "It is a car crash. Tottenham are in total disarray. This could get ugly."
And it did. A lot uglier.
Murphy's finish for his second from distance swirled viciously through the air, but Lloris didn't move. Isak then took centre stage with two well-taken goals, although Lloris again didn't cover himself in glory for his second.
A breathless Smith continued: "Tottenham have imploded! This is incredible to watch. What must Harry Kane be thinking? Lloris shouldn't be beaten so easily from that angle. I can't think of a collapse of this nature."
Newcastle's five goals came from just a 1.71 xG. It was clinical from the hosts, but truly dreadful from the visitors.
At the interval, Rose said of his ill-judged claim a back four was the route forward: "You have to have the right personnel to have a back four! I was wrong there, but there have been so many mistakes.
"All I've been thinking of in that first half is, how am I unemployed? It's unheard of for a side to be 5-0 down after 21 minutes for a supposed massive club."
Tottenham's captain Lloris was taken off at half-time, with Fraser Forster on in his place.
Former Newcastle midfielder Kieron Dyer told Sky Sports: "I'm in disbelief. I thought Newcastle would win the game, but to be 5-0 up after 21 minutes is incredible.
"There was a lot made about Antonio Conte when he came out with his outburst, but this is why he did it. Everything he said has come true.
"Spurs cost the manager his job, they're that bad. The centre-halves have been poor, the full-backs haven't been up to it, the midfield has been poor - Skipp's the only one who's really tried in there.
"Spurs have let the fans down, they've let everyone associated with the club down and it took Stellini half an hour to move to five at the back. By then, it was all over."
Only three times in Tottenham's Premier League history have they been beaten by a six-goal margin - including once at Newcastle during a 7-1 defeat in December 1996.
Harry Kane - who completed 100 per cent of his passes during the first half with 31 per cent of them from kick-off - reduced the arrears with his 24th Premier League goal of the season four minutes into the second half.
Callum Wilson had been on the pitch for just 65 seconds having replaced Isak shortly after the hour mark when he re-established Newcastle's five-goal lead with his fourth in as many games against Spurs with an instinctive finish from Miguel Almiron's pass.
Antonio Conte in his final press conference as Spurs boss:
"I see selfish players, I see players that don't want to help each other and don't put their heart [in].
"They are used to it here, they are used to it. They don't play for something important, yeah.
"They don't want to play under pressure, they don't want to play under stress. It is easy in this way. Tottenham's story is this."