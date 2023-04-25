Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures: Celtic can clinch title at Hearts; Old Firm live on Sky Sports

The Scottish Premiership's post-split fixtures have been announced; Celtic can wrap up the title in their first post-split game against Hearts, live on Sky Sports; Ross County are four points adrift at the bottom of the table
Tuesday 25 April 2023 11:02, UK
Defending champions Celtic have the chance to clinch the title against Hearts in their first game after the split - live on Sky Sports.
Ange Postecoglou's side are 13 points clear at the top of the table and will wrap up the league if they win at Tynecastle Park on Sunday, May 7.
The Sky cameras will then be at Ibrox on Saturday, May 13 for the final Old Firm game of the season with Michael Beale looking for his first victory over Celtic since taking charge in December.
Rangers' trip to Hibernian will also be shown live on May 21 along with their home game against Hearts on May 24 being televised as part of a full midweek card.
The final weekend of the season will see the top-six teams play on Saturday, May 27, with Sky Sports at Celtic Park for their game against Aberdeen.
Ross County, who are four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership, will kick-off their post-split games at home to Livingston on May 6.
It could be a battle in the bottom half of the table with ninth place St Johnstone only six points ahead of Malky Mackay's side.
Saturday May 6
Hibernian vs St Mirren: Kick-off 3pm
Motherwell vs Kilmarnock: Kick-off 3pm
Ross County vs Livingston: Kick-off 3pm
St Johnstone vs Dundee United: Kick-off 3pm
Sunday May 7
Hearts vs Celtic: Kick-off 2.15pm - live on Sky
Rangers vs Aberdeen: Kick-off 3pm
Saturday May 13
Rangers vs Celtic: Kick-off 12.30pm - live on Sky
Aberdeen vs Hibernian: Kick-off 3pm
St Mirren vs Hearts: Kick-off 3pm
Dundee United vs Ross County: Kick-off 3pm
Kilmarnock vs Livingston: Kick-off 3pm
St Johnstone vs Motherwell: Kick-off 3pm
Saturday May 20
Celtic vs St Mirren: Kick-off 3pm
Hearts vs Aberdeen: Kick-off 3pm
Kilmarnock vs St Johnstone: Kick-off 3pm
Livingston vs Dundee United: Kick-off 3pm
Motherwell vs Ross County: Kick-off 3pm
Sunday May 21
Hibernian vs Rangers: Kick-off 12pm - live on Sky
Wednesday May 24
Rangers vs Hearts: Kick-off 7.45pm - live on Sky
Aberdeen vs St Mirren: Kick-off 7.45pm
Hibernian vs Celtic: Kick-off 7.45pm
Dundee United vs Kilmarnock: Kick-off 7.45pm
Livingston vs Motherwell: Kick-off 7.45pm
Ross County vs St Johnstone: Kick-off 7.45pm
Saturday May 27
Celtic vs Aberdeen: Kick-off 12.30pm - live on Sky
Hearts vs Hibernian: Kick-off 12.30pm
St Mirren vs Rangers: Kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday May 28
Kilmarnock vs Ross County: Kick-off 3pm
Motherwell vs Dundee United: Kick-off 3pm
St Johnstone vs Livingston: Kick-off 3pm
