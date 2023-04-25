Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures: Celtic can clinch title at Hearts; Old Firm live on Sky Sports

Defending champions Celtic have the chance to clinch the title against Hearts in their first game after the split - live on Sky Sports.

Ange Postecoglou's side are 13 points clear at the top of the table and will wrap up the league if they win at Tynecastle Park on Sunday, May 7.

The Sky cameras will then be at Ibrox on Saturday, May 13 for the final Old Firm game of the season with Michael Beale looking for his first victory over Celtic since taking charge in December.

Rangers' trip to Hibernian will also be shown live on May 21 along with their home game against Hearts on May 24 being televised as part of a full midweek card.

The final weekend of the season will see the top-six teams play on Saturday, May 27, with Sky Sports at Celtic Park for their game against Aberdeen.

Ross County, who are four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership, will kick-off their post-split games at home to Livingston on May 6.

It could be a battle in the bottom half of the table with ninth place St Johnstone only six points ahead of Malky Mackay's side.

Post split fixtures in full...

Saturday May 6

Hibernian vs St Mirren: Kick-off 3pm

Motherwell vs Kilmarnock: Kick-off 3pm

Ross County vs Livingston: Kick-off 3pm

St Johnstone vs Dundee United: Kick-off 3pm

Sunday May 7

Hearts vs Celtic: Kick-off 2.15pm - live on Sky

Rangers vs Aberdeen: Kick-off 3pm

Saturday May 13

Rangers vs Celtic: Kick-off 12.30pm - live on Sky

Aberdeen vs Hibernian: Kick-off 3pm

St Mirren vs Hearts: Kick-off 3pm

Dundee United vs Ross County: Kick-off 3pm

Kilmarnock vs Livingston: Kick-off 3pm

St Johnstone vs Motherwell: Kick-off 3pm

Saturday May 20

Celtic vs St Mirren: Kick-off 3pm

Hearts vs Aberdeen: Kick-off 3pm

Kilmarnock vs St Johnstone: Kick-off 3pm

Livingston vs Dundee United: Kick-off 3pm

Motherwell vs Ross County: Kick-off 3pm

Sunday May 21

Hibernian vs Rangers: Kick-off 12pm - live on Sky

Wednesday May 24

Rangers vs Hearts: Kick-off 7.45pm - live on Sky

Aberdeen vs St Mirren: Kick-off 7.45pm

Hibernian vs Celtic: Kick-off 7.45pm

Dundee United vs Kilmarnock: Kick-off 7.45pm

Livingston vs Motherwell: Kick-off 7.45pm

Ross County vs St Johnstone: Kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday May 27

Celtic vs Aberdeen: Kick-off 12.30pm - live on Sky

Hearts vs Hibernian: Kick-off 12.30pm

St Mirren vs Rangers: Kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday May 28

Kilmarnock vs Ross County: Kick-off 3pm

Motherwell vs Dundee United: Kick-off 3pm

St Johnstone vs Livingston: Kick-off 3pm

