Kelly Smith: Former Arsenal striker joins Gunners coaching staff until end of season

Former Arsenal striker Kelly Smith has joined the WSL club's coaching staff until the end of the season, calling the decision to return "really easy".

The 44-year-old is joining the first-team set-up on an informal basis, working with the squad a couple of times a week, and will be in the technical area for Monday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium.

Smith has been working at Arsenal's girls' academy while completing her A Licence with the PFA.

Across three spells playing for the Gunners, from 1996 to when she retired in 2017, Smith scored 125 goals in 144 appearances and helped them claim a glut of silverware.

That included winning a quadruple in 2007, with her having netted 30 goals in 34 games across the four competitions.

She also scored 46 times for England - a record Lionesses haul until Ellen White surpassed it in November 2021 - and played for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics.

"After speaking with Jonas (Eidevall) and Clare [Wheatley, the club's head of women's football] it was a really easy decision to join the coaching set-up here," Smith told The Times.

Image: Arsenal face Wolfsburg in second-leg of European semi-final at Emirates Stadium on Monday

"The club have been really supportive in helping me complete my A Licence and take the next step in my own post-playing career.

"I love this club and it's such a great feeling to be wearing the Arsenal badge once more."

Eidevall's side, who won the Continental Cup last month, drew 2-2 in the first leg of the Wolfsburg tie, fighting back from 2-0 down.

They are currently fourth in the WSL table, six points behind leaders Manchester United with a game in hand.