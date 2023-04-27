Kelly Smith: Former Arsenal striker joins Gunners coaching staff until end of season

Kelly Smith has made the step up to join Jonas Eidevall's first-team coaching staff; former Gunners forward is expected to be in the dugout for Arsenal's European second-leg tie against Wolfsburg on Monday; they remain fourth in WSL table, six points behind leaders Man United
Thursday 27 April 2023 09:09, UK
Former Arsenal striker Kelly Smith has joined the WSL club's coaching staff until the end of the season, calling the decision to return "really easy".
The 44-year-old is joining the first-team set-up on an informal basis, working with the squad a couple of times a week, and will be in the technical area for Monday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium.
Smith has been working at Arsenal's girls' academy while completing her A Licence with the PFA.
Across three spells playing for the Gunners, from 1996 to when she retired in 2017, Smith scored 125 goals in 144 appearances and helped them claim a glut of silverware.
That included winning a quadruple in 2007, with her having netted 30 goals in 34 games across the four competitions.
She also scored 46 times for England - a record Lionesses haul until Ellen White surpassed it in November 2021 - and played for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics.
"After speaking with Jonas (Eidevall) and Clare [Wheatley, the club's head of women's football] it was a really easy decision to join the coaching set-up here," Smith told The Times.
"The club have been really supportive in helping me complete my A Licence and take the next step in my own post-playing career.
"I love this club and it's such a great feeling to be wearing the Arsenal badge once more."
Eidevall's side, who won the Continental Cup last month, drew 2-2 in the first leg of the Wolfsburg tie, fighting back from 2-0 down.
They are currently fourth in the WSL table, six points behind leaders Manchester United with a game in hand.