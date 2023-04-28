 Skip to content

Joao Pedro: Brighton agree club-record deal for Watford striker

Watford striker Joao Pedro is set to join Brighton this summer in a club-record deal; Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is looking to bolster his striking options to supplement Evan Ferguson, Danny Welbeck and Deniz Undav

Friday 28 April 2023 13:11, UK

Image: Brighton have agreed a fee for Watford's Joao Pedro

Brighton have agreed a deal in principle to sign Watford striker Joao Pedro in a club-record deal.

Sky Sports News understands the move for the 21-year-old Brazil forward will be completed in the summer when the transfer window reopens.

It is expected to be a club-record fee for Brighton, eclipsing the signing of defender Adam Webster from Bristol City for around £20m in August 2019.

Pedro has been with the Hornets since January 2020, but looks set to move on after two-and-a-half seasons.

Pedro, Watford's top scorer with 11 goals in 35 Championship games this campaign, is set to formally complete his move once the transfer window opens in June.

The Brazilian scored three times in 31 Premier League matches last season before Watford's relegation.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is looking to bolster his striking options to supplement Evan Ferguson, Danny Welbeck and Deniz Undav.

