Erling Haaland: Man City striker says he would swap goals for treble after breaking Premier League record

Erling Haaland insists he would swap all 51 goals he has scored during a record-breaking debut season with Manchester City in exchange for winning the treble.

Haaland scored again on Wednesday night as City broke down a stubborn West Ham to win 3-0 at the Etihad and go one point above Arsenal, with a game in hand, at the top of the Premier League table.

City are also set to face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals this month and will play Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley in June, meaning they are closing in on a remarkable treble.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Manchester City against West Ham in the Premier League

Celtic and Manchester United are the only British sides to have won the league, cup and Champions League/European Cup in the same season, while Pep Guardiola achieved the feat with Barcelona during his first season in charge of the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports after breaking the record for individual goals in a single Premier League season, Haaland simply replied "yes" when asked if he would trade his goals for three trophies this season.

However, the 22-year-old warned: "Everyone knows it's possible but we cannot think of the FA Cup final now when we play Leeds in three days.

Manchester City

Leeds United Saturday 6th May 2:00pm Kick off 3:00pm

"If you do this you are not good in your head."

While Haaland insisted claiming another three points in their quest for a third Premier League title in a row was the most important aspect of their win over West Ham, he admitted he was "really happy and proud" at his individual achievements.

"It's a special night and a special moment," he added.

Haaland was given a guard of honour by City's staff and players as he made his way from the Etihad pitch at full-time, after which he said: "It was a nice feeling, like every single goal I score.

European clubs to win the treble of league title, domestic cup and European Cup Celtic - 1966/67

- 1966/67 Ajax - 1971/72

- 1971/72 PSV - 1987/88

- 1987/88 Manchester United - 1998/99

- 1998/99 Barcelona - 2008/09 and 2014/15

- 2008/09 and 2014/15 Inter Milan - 2009/10

- 2009/10 Bayern Munich - 2012/13 and 2019/20

"Winning the game is also really important. The guard of honour really hurt - they hit me hard on the back!"

After breaking Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer's single-season Premier League goals record, thoughts now to turn to whether Haaland can chase down Dixie Dean's all-time English record of 63 goals in a top-flight campaign.

However, the Norway international dismissed those suggestions and insisted he has his immediate sights on something more low-key, saying: "I don't think of this now. We cannot keep speaking about these records or I will become crazy in my head.

"I will go home now, play some video games, eat something and sleep. That's my life."

Guardiola: Haaland is unique

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Erling Haaland once more as the Norwegian enjoyed a record-breaking night against West Ham

Guardiola paid tribute to Haaland by arranging his guard of honour and again when speaking to Sky Sports after the game, saying: "It's unbelievable how many goals he has already scored.

"All the team is satisfied for that because he is a unique person - so special.

"He deserved the guard of honour because it's an incredible milestone. Maybe one day he can break his own record."

Guardiola has famously achieved success without a traditional No 9 at times, instead operating with a false nine, but the manager said the history of quality strikers City have had shows the importance of a player in that position.

"We cannot achieve many things without a good striker," added the City boss. "This club had Sergio Aguero, a legend. We had Gabriel Jesus who was incredibly good. Now we have Erling.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After breaking the record for the most goals in a Premier League season, Erling Haaland was given a guard of honour by both the Manchester City players and staff

"I was not here but we had [Edin] Dzeko under [Manuel] Pellegrini. Under [Roberto] Mancini, [Mario] Balotelli. Top strikers.

"You cannot achieve if the club do not provide us. It is not possible."

Haaland's record-breaking season is even more impressive given it is his first in England since joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer, and even Guardiola admitted his striker's quick adaptation had taken him a little by surprise.

"When you buy a player like Erling, we thought he could score goals anywhere, but we do not know," he said. "You start to work and see. It is a process.

"He understands. The players start to understand his movements. It is a question of time.

"But we have to admit the impact of how he adjusted to the team and the league was so quick.

"Immediately we saw that when you provide him with the ball, he can score goals. He can score all different situations except free-kicks - maybe in the future.

"But penalties, crosses, combinations, transitions. He is a guy who can do many, many things. That is why he scores a lot of goals."

Neville: Real semi-final is acid test for Haaland

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports pundit said Haaland had not just sharpened City's attack but also made them better to watch.

"You watch a player who is a once in a lifetime," explained Neville. "We've rarely had players in the Premier League that are world class in their prime but he's an absolute sensation.

"It's not disrespectful to say it can be a little tiresome to watch Man City pass the ball around one-hundred-million times over the years. My type of football is Jurgen Klopp, Sir Alex Ferguson style of electricity and high-tempo football.

"But now City can play perfect and imperfect football. They are so much better to watch with him in the team as he doesn't fit into the ideology of a Guardiola team.

"He can be clumsy with the ball at his feet and he's different. But I think he's phenomenal. It's breathtaking to see a player with so much speed and directness. He's world class, right at the very top."

But Neville added that the true test of whether Haaland has made City a more effective team will come when they face Real home and away this month - the side that knocked them out of the Champions League in the final four last season.

"The acid test is coming," said Neville. "Everyone is going to remember what you're going to do in the next two games against Real Madrid as he's been brought here to win that trophy.

"That's not to apply pressure to him but that's the reality. He has to deliver - and I think he will."

May 6: Leeds (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm, live on Sky Sports

May 9: Real Madrid (A) - Champions League

May 13: Everton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 17: Real Madrid (H) - Champions League

May 21: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4pm

May 24: Brighton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 28: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

June 3: Manchester United (N) - FA Cup final, kick-off 3pm