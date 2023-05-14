When can Man City win the Premier League title after Arsenal's defeat to Brighton?

Arsenal's defeat to Brighton means Manchester City need just three points from their final three Premier League games to clinch title; two points likely to be enough given big goal difference advantage; defeat for Arsenal at Nottingham Forest on Saturday would also crown City champions
Sunday 14 May 2023 19:11, UK
Following Man City's 3-0 win at Everton and Arsenal's 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton on Sunday, Pep Guardiola's side lead the Premier League by four points from the Gunners, who have played a game more.
City have three to play and are currently on 85 points. Arsenal have two to play and are on 81 points.
Arsenal can now only reach 87 points, meaning Man City need just three points to clinch the title - although realistically they only need two points, given their goal difference is +18 better than Arsenal's.
Arsenal play next, going to Nottingham Forest live on Sky Sports on Saturday for a 5.30pm kick-off.
If Arsenal were to lose at Nottingham Forest, Man City would be champions.
In that scenario, Arsenal could only reach 84 points by winning their final game of the season, at home to Wolves.
If Arsenal draw at Forest, Man City will just need a point to guarantee the title, or not suffer a 19-goal swing in losing their final three and Arsenal beating Wolves.
If Arsenal win, it is in Man City's hands to claim the title at the Etihad with a win against Chelsea in their 4pm kick-off on Sunday, a game you can also watch live on Sky Sports.
If Man City lose to Chelsea, Brighton away on Wednesday May 24 will be their next opportunity to get over the line before their final game of the Premier League season at Brentford.
Arsenal will now need to beat Nottingham Forest and Wolves in their final two fixtures and hope Man City take no more than one point from their final three games.
Two Man City draws would realistically see Man City finish above Arsenal given the goal difference between the sides.
May 17: Real Madrid (H) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm
May 21: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4pm, live on Sky Sports
May 24: Brighton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports
May 28: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
June 3: Manchester United (N) - FA Cup final, kick-off 3pm
May 20: Nottingham Forest (A) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
May 28: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm