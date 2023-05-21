Man City boss Pep Guardiola: Premier League win exceptional but we need to win Champions League to be great

Man City boss Pep Guardiola described his side's achievements as "exceptional" and "extraordinary" after they celebrated clinching a fifth Premier League title in six years, but admitted they would need to go on to win the Champions League to be regarded among the greats.

Arsenal's loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday ensured City wrapped up a third straight title win, and they sealed the achievement in style by defeating Chelsea 1-0 for their 12th consecutive league win.

City hope the Premier League will prove the first leg of a treble, with the FA Cup and Champions League finals to follow next month. They face United in the FA Cup final on June 3 before meeting Inter Milan a week later as they chase a first Champions League crown.

Guardiola, who won the European competition twice as Barcelona manager, said: "A fifth Premier League in six years, seven in 12, I could not imagine winning five in six.

"I have the feeling we've done something exceptional. It's something extraordinary. People know how exceptional it is.

"But to be considered one of the greatest we have to win the Champions League, otherwise it's not complete.

"You have to win in Europe, the Champions League, to be considered one of the best teams like Manchester United or Liverpool but also it's unfair to say if you don't win it, the Premier League doesn't make sense."

Premier Leagues are special. Last season was more special for the way the game was but always it's so difficult to win it. Every time it looks more difficult.

He added: "Of course, it makes sense, of course it's important. It's every day, every week. This club won five of the last six but six of the last 10 and seven of the last 12. It's amazing.

"It can be unfair that you need to win the Champions League to give credit and value to what you have done but we have to accept it. It is good.

"A long time ago, people did not say I had to come here and win the Champions League but after what we have done, I know it will not be complete if I do not win the Champions League, if we do not win the Champions League.

"But sometimes training with this pressure is so nice. It is necessary. We talked to each other a lot, [saying] we have to do it.

"At the same time, if the club continues in this way, sooner or later we will do it. But we are there so we have to try."

'Arsenal took us to our limits'

Guardiola also insisted Manchester City's latest Premier League title success should not be demeaned by suggestions Arsenal 'bottled it' in the run-in.

The Gunners had led City by eight points as recently as last month but their form deserted them at a crucial stage.

Guardiola, however, paid tribute to his former assistant Mikel Arteta's team after City celebrated their triumph with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday.

Guardiola said: "There's a tendency to underestimate. They are winners.

"We pushed Arsenal but they are exceptional. They should be proud of where they have come from. They have to sustain it, that is the reality, but for me they are winners.

"They made me think a lot what I had to do to beat them, and they did it to us. Our relentlessness and not giving up, and having the feeling that we had to win otherwise it would not be possible, helped us a lot.

"With the relationship I have with Mikel - congratulations for what they've done. He's brought them back to what Arsenal was in the past.

"Similar to Liverpool in previous seasons, they took us to our limits."

'If Arsenal had sustained rhythm, it would have been almost impossible' Man City boss Pep Guardiola on pursuing Arsenal in the Premier League title race:



"Arsenal made 50 points in the first leg. If they had sustained that rhythm, it would have been almost impossible to catch up. We just think, 'Ok, we have to push them and wait if they drop some points', and they did it. We were there.



"Always we thought we have to try when they have to visit us here to be close to them. After that it was tough, tough games against Fulham, West Ham and Everton, in the middle Champions League games, FA Cup semi-final. We had many games and you never know how we are going to respond but the team was outstanding."

Walker: We're not finished yet

Meanwhile, Manchester City's stars hailed the club as "unstoppable" and one of the best teams in Premier League history.

Defender Kyle Walker told Sky Sports: "Obviously every one is a very special moment. I think to not be sitting at the top of the league for as long as we were, I think it was 11 points at one stage, so to then come back just needing a victory out of one of the three games, it's brilliant.

"This group of lads are second to none. They're professionals, they're winners, and I think that's how we get across the line more times than not. But we're not finished. We've got the FA Cup against our bitter rivals Manchester United and then we've got the Champions League final."

When asked about his side potentially winning the treble, Walker added: "It would be fantastic but there's a lot of football to be played before we can start saying about the treble.

"We've got two massive finals. I think, just for this club and this group of lads that I've been involved with for six years, to say we're up there with one of the greatest Premier League teams of all time, I think we have to go and conquer some of that.

"To go and get this, I think we can really stamp our mark on being one of the greatest teams of all-time in the Premier League."

'We feel unstoppable'

Jack Grealish has been a key player in their recent winning run, and he said of his second Premier League title: "Obviously it's different. For me personally, I feel this year especially I've played much more of a part.

"I feel good in myself, I feel confident, back to my normal self and what I knew I could do."

Asked if City feel invincible, the England forward added: "It's mad because I spoke to some of the lads not long ago and I said, 'Imagine if someone would have said to you to win the league you've got to go and win 12 games in a row?'

"I'm not saying I didn't think we could do it but it was going to be difficult. We've got so much talent in this squad and I think at the moment we feel unstoppable."

Haaland: Not a bad start | De Bruyne: I want to win more

It was a first title for goal machine Erling Haaland, who said: "(It's) a dream. I don't know what to say. It's just unreal and I'm so happy. These are memories I will remember for the rest of my life. We've been fighting so hard.

"Debut season, 36 goals so far, Premier League trophy and two finals left - not a bad start."

Kevin De Bruyne is now an old hand at winning titles with City, and he added: "You work 11 months to see this. It is a day to celebrate with the fans and the family. It is amazing.

"People expect us to win a lot but we work every day for this. People sacrifice a lot for the team. It is tougher physically than it is mentally because you have to go and go again.

"I have been here eight years. This is my home and the amazing moments keep on coming. We just try to perform the best we can. I just want to do the best I can and play good football. I want to win more and keep going.

"It is two games now we need to get ready for."

