Arne Slot: Feyenoord head coach staying with Dutch club amid links to Tottenham

Arne Slot says he is staying at Feyenoord amid interest from Tottenham.

In a statement issued to Sky Sports News by his representatives on Thursday morning, Slot says: "I have been hearing a lot of rumours going around about other clubs' interest in me.

"Although I am thankful my wish is to stay at Feyenoord and continue working on what we created last year.

"There is not - and there has not - been transfer conversation and yesterday's meeting [with Feyenoord] was exclusively for an extension.

Image: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is still looking for a full-time replacement for Antonio Conte

"All talks with the club have always been only in that sense. Looking forward to next season with Feyenoord."

Sky Sports News revealed last week that Spurs were determined to get Slot after he secured the Eredivisie title with Feyenoord this season.

The Dutch club's director Dennis te Kloese did confirm at the weekend there had been no official approach from Tottenham yet.

Slot joins Alonso and Kompany in staying put amid Spurs search

Slot becomes the latest manager in Europe to commit to his current club amid interest from Tottenham.

Sky Sports News revealed at the start of May that both Xabi Alonso and Vincent Kompany were admired and impressed by the Tottenham hierarchy.

However, Kompany signed a new contract at newly-promoted Premier League club Burnley in the week after being linked to Tottenham, while Alonso - who was not a top target - revealed last week he is staying at Bayer Leverkusen.

Sky Sports News revealed earlier this month that former Spain manager Luis Enrique is another manager under consideration, while the club are also open to giving the role to acting head coach Ryan Mason on a full-time basis.

Mason: I'm ready for the Spurs job

Mason believes he is ready to step up to the plate for Spurs should he be given the full-time job.

However, the 31-year-old - who is in his second stint in caretaker charge of the club - has only won one out of his five games in this latest period in the Spurs dugout.

Speaking before Tottenham's 3-1 loss to Brentford at the weekend, Mason said: "I've said that I feel ready to help this club in this moment and I absolutely trust my team, I trust the people at this club.

"Of course, those decisions are club decisions, but I remain confident in who I am, who my coaching team are as people.

"I feel like we have a good connection with this club and the players and we can have an impact in this short space of time.

"Going forward, those are things that are in the future. They're not really on my mind at this moment in time, we're just trying to create something right now and we've tried to do that.

"We're doing OK at that but it's important that we get results on the football pitch."