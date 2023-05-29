Declan Rice: Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel speaks to West Ham captain with German champions to step up pursuit

Declan Rice has spoken with Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel as the Bundesliga champions step up their pursuit of the West Ham and England midfielder.

Sky in Germany's transfer reporter Florian Plettenberg says Rice remains at the top of their wanted list as they look to add a central midfielder to their squad.

They are now looking to step up their pursuit of the 24-year-old over fears that they could lose out to Premier League rivals including Arsenal.

Their plans have not changed despite changes to their backroom staff over the weekend, with the departure of chief executive Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Sky Sports News revealed earlier this month that Arsenal are expected to bid for West Ham captain Rice at the end of the season.

Internal discussions at the Emirates Stadium are continuing over the possibility of signing the England midfielder, who was of interest to the Gunners back in January.

West Ham manager David Moyes has indicated there is a chance Rice could leave - provided the price is right. Sky Sports News reported Rice has a "gentleman's agreement" that he can move in the summer - provided West Ham receive an offer worth £120m, be that in a transfer fee or a transfer fee plus players.

Rice has one year left on his contract at West Ham - with the option of a further year.

Arsenal are also keeping an eye on Moises Caicedo's situation at Brighton. Arsenal had two bids rejected in January - the latest was worth £70m.

Arsenal are also keeping an eye on a number of other midfielders, with Granit Xhaka expected to leave in the summer.

Chelsea's Mason Mount and Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan have emerged as potential targets.

Rice, Harry Kane and Mason Mount are on Manchester United's transfer shortlist this summer but it is unlikely they will sign all three.

The three players are thought to be the type of characters that Erik ten Hag wants to add to his dressing room.

United's transfer strategy will depend on what happens with the takeover and who owns the club. United will be looking to sell as well as signing players over the summer.