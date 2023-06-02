Jesse Lingard: Nottingham Forest release forward 12 months after making him top earner

Jesse Lingard has been released by Nottingham Forest less than 12 months after being made the club's highest earner.

Lingard moved to Forest last summer on a 12-month deal as one of 30 arrivals in 2022-23 after seeing his contract at boyhood club Manchester United expire, but has failed to have the desired impact at the City Ground this season.

The 30-year-old - earning a base salary of £115,000 per week plus incentives - did not manage to register a single goal or assist in 17 Premier League appearances for Forest.

Miltiadis Marinakis - son of the Forest owner Evangelos - was hugely influential in convincing Lingard to join the club as he turned down the chance to return to West Ham.

Lingard, who scored two goals and contributed two assists as Forest reached the League Cup semi-final, had some injury issues towards the end of the season, which kept him out as the club secured Premier League survival.

Forest produced no fanfare for their marquee signing's departure, announcing his exit along with five other first-team players being released.

Andre Ayew, Cafu, Jack Colback, Jordan Smith and Lyle Taylor have also been released, while Keylor Navas, Dean Henderson and Renan Lodi have returned to their parent clubs after their loan spells ended.

Forest also confirmed that Serge Aurier has triggered an automatic one-year extension in his contract.

The full-back has established himself as a key player under Steve Cooper, making a total of 28 appearances and 22 Premier League starts since joining the club in September.