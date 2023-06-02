Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou refuses to answer questions on Tottenham after securing Scottish domestic treble

Ange Postecoglou refused to be drawn on links with Tottenham's vacant managerial position after Celtic's Scottish Cup final win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle secured a domestic treble.

The Premier League club are expected to officially approach Celtic for permission to speak to the Australian following their 3-1 win over Inverness at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Spurs had wanted to be respectful of an important fixture for Celtic and Postecoglou insisted in the run-up to the final that the Hampden Park showpiece was his sole focus.

Speaking after sealing Celtic's historic eighth domestic treble, taking them one above arch-rivals Rangers, Postecoglou told BBC Scotland: "I'm going to be a little bit selfish here, because around me, my family have worked really hard to enjoy this moment.

"As disappointing as that may be, that's what I'm going to do. I will enjoy it as long as I can until people drag me away to talk about other things."

Image: Celtic lifted the Scottish Cup to seal a historic eighth domestic treble on Saturday

Sky Sports reported earlier this week how Postecoglou has emerged as the new leading candidate to permanently succeed Antonio Conte at Hotspur Way.

Luis Enrique, Roberto De Zerbi and Marco Silva remain the other names on Spurs' list of interesting prospects for the role.

However, Brighton head coach De Zerbi is expected to resist any approach from Spurs, if one is made, as he is keen to lead the club next season as they prepare to play in Europe for the first time in their history.

Spurs are still looking for a new permanent manager after Arne Slot declared he was staying at Feyenoord last week.

Former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason is currently in interim charge after replacing Cristian Stellini, who stepped in when Conte parted company with the London club in March.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists being linked with a move to Tottenham 'doesn't register' with him.

Speaking in the days before the final, Postecoglou said of the speculation: "It doesn't register. I get that people love to speculate on these things but we've worked really, really hard to get ourselves into this position."

Postecoglou has been linked with a number of Premier League jobs this season, including those at Everton and Chelsea.