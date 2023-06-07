Nike unveil women's-led football boot Phantom Luna ahead of 2023 Women's World Cup to combat injuries

Nike have unveiled their most "researched women's-led football boot design" in history ahead of the Women's World Cup in an attempt to combat injuries.

England captain Leah Williamson and forward Beth Mead are among the stars sidelined for this summer's tournament with ACL injuries that have plagued the women's game, but could the days of the season-ending knee injury be over?

Nike have launched their Phantom Luna boot which has been two years in the making and features a unique design, specifically requested by female footballers.

The boot is not purely female-specific but has been designed with the female foot primarily at the forefront of consideration with certain design aspects.

Nike's research found that the women's game is concentrated more towards attacking as a team and demands more touch passes in general, which has seen the Phantom Luna manufactured with larger touch zones to optimise boot-to-ball connection.

The Phantom Luna is anatomically designed with a lower cuff to accommodate the female ankle, while the higher collar provides increased lockdown to reduce rotational traction at the knee, thereby reducing the risk of ACL injuries for both men and women.

The boot also has arch heights available ranging from flat foot to high arch, while the design attempts to combat Achilles irritation with high cuff heels to reduce break-in time during fast-paced matches.

The Phantom Luna has a new and innovative circular stud pattern, named the Cyclone 360, which will allow players to move more freely with agility, precision and security on the pitch.

"Phantom Luna is a direct reflection of Nike's focus on being her biggest champion," said Dr Elysia Davis, principal researcher in the Nike Sport Research Lab.

"From research to testing to design, we put her at the centre of the process. With Phantom Luna, we're offering a boot that is thoughtfully designed for her with a new circular stud pattern and fit, helping athletes to move with precision and confidence on the pitch."

The Women's World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand and will kick-off on July 20, with the final on August 20.

England are in Group D, along with Denmark, China and Haiti.

