Bruce Mwape: Report says Zambia Women manager investigated over sexual misconduct accusations ahead of World Cup

A report in The Guardian claimed Bruce Mwape was the subject of an investigation by the Zambian FA which has since been referred to FIFA and the police; Mwapa wouldn't comment when he faced the media following Zambia's arrival in New Zealand ahead of the Women's World Cup

Bruce Mwape was appointed in May 2018 and helped Zambia qualify for the Women's World Cup for the first time.

Zambia Women captain Barbra Banda insists they are "focusing on the football" despite a report that manager Bruce Mwape is being investigated over sexual misconduct accusations with players.

A report in The Guardian claimed Mwape was the subject of an investigation by the Zambian FA which has since been referred to FIFA and the police.

Mwape wouldn't comment when he faced the media following Zambia's arrival in New Zealand ahead of the World Cup, while Banda said the players had their minds firmly on their tournament opener against former world champions Japan on July 22.

"I'm not in a position of answering that because I'm just a player, my job is to be on the pitch, not on the technical side," said Banda.

"Mostly, I think as players our mind is just on the pitch, the rest we leave to the management and whatever comes up it's up to them. Our job is just to work on the pitch."

One female player, who did not want to be named, told The Guardian: "If he [Mwape] wants to sleep with someone, you have to say yes.

"It's normal that the coach sleeps with the players in our team."

In line with protocol, FIFA said its independent ethics committee would not comment on whether or not there was an investigation underway.

Other Zambian coaches and officials were also accused of sexual misconduct and investigated, including the Under-17 girls' team coach, according to The Guardian.

Mwape was appointed in May 2018 and helped Zambia qualify for the World Cup for the first time. Zambia are ranked 77th in the world but earned impressive results drawing 3-3 with Switzerland and beating two-time world champions Germany 3-2 in recent friendlies.

Sky Sports News has contacted the Zambian FA for comment.