Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea agree with striker that summer exit is best option and Belgium forward will not train with Blues

Romelu Lukaku did not join up with Chelsea for pre-season on Wednesday as originally planned.

The decision for the forward to not link up with the Chelsea squad was mutually agreed by Lukaku and the club.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino previously said he expected all returning players, including Lukaku, to come to his office for an introductory conversation.

All parties agree the right option is for the Belgium striker to move on, with Lukaku favouring a move to Inter Milan despite interest from Saudi Arabia.

Image: Chelsea agree with Lukaku that a new start is best for all parties

Chelsea hope that delaying his return to London will allow the clubs more time to find a solution.

Inter are yet to agree a deal with Chelsea but negotiations are ongoing. Chelsea leave for their US tour on 17 July and hope a deal can be reached before then.

Mauricio Pochettino will take charge of Chelsea for the first time when they start the 2023/24 Premier League season at home to Liverpool, live on Sky Sports, on Sunday August 13.

Chelsea then head to London rivals West Ham on August 19 before welcoming newly promoted Luton Town to Stamford Bridge on August 26.

Pochettino, who begins his role with the Blues on July 1, will visit his former club Tottenham on November 4 with the return fixture scheduled for February 24.

