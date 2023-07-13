Willian: Nottingham Forest steal march on Fulham for signing of Brazilian winger with Steve Cooper's side in advanced talks

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks with Willian over a deal to bring him to the City Ground.

It looks like Forest have stolen a march on Fulham by offering more favourable terms, which could include the Brazilian spending a season at Olympiakos which, like Forest, is owned by Evangelos Marinakis.

Steve Cooper has met face-to-face with Willian to explain the role he would have in the Forest team.

Sky Sports News has been told the 34-year-old is looking for a longer contract than just a one-year deal.

Willian scored five goals and six assists in the Premier League for Fulham last season.

Fulham have rejected a £25.5m bid for Aleksandar Mitrovic from Al-Hilal and have told Sky Sports News the striker is not for sale.

Sources close to the player have told us Mitrovic wants to leave the Premier League side and join the Saudi Pro League.

The Serbia international scored 14 league goals last season to help Fulham finish in the top half of the table.

Image: Aleksandar Mitrovic wants to leave Fulham for Saudi Arabia

Mitrovic's goals also played a key role in helping the west London club to return to the top flight from the Championship on two occasions.

The forward joined Fulham, initially on loan in February 2018, before signing permanently for around £25m later that year.

Al Hilal have been one of the busiest Saudi Arabian clubs in this transfer window - and have already claimed one major Premier League coup in Wolves captain Ruben Neves.

