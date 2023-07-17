Hannah Dingley's spell as interim head coach at Forest Green to end as David Horseman hired to replace Duncan Ferguson

Forest Green have appointed David Horseman as their new head coach, which will bring Hannah Dingley's historic interim spell to an end later this month.

Following Duncan Ferguson's exit from Rovers at the start of July, Dingley was installed in a temporary capacity to become the first woman to take charge of a professional English Football League club.

Dingley then took charge of Forest Green in their 1-1 pre-season friendly draw away at Melksham Town, just one day after being appointed.

But the League Two club have instead turned to Southampton B team coach Horseman as their next permanent manager - though Dingley will remain in charge for Rovers' next two friendlies against Coventry and Everton Under-21s.

Forest Green chairman Dale Vince, who put Dingley in the interim role at the start of this month, said: "We're delighted to have David join as our head coach, he brings a wealth of experience and a modern approach to the game which matches our own - and he very much stood out from over 100 applicants for the role.

"I'm grateful to Hannah for holding the fort for the club while we went through the complete recruitment process and although she did not get the top job this time, it's undoubtedly been a valuable experience and a big step on her career path. We're also pleased to welcome Louis to the team as David's assistant."

