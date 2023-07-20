Chris Sutton joins Sky Sports' Scottish Premiership coverage

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton will join Sky Sports from the 2023/24 cinch Premiership season.

Sky Sports' coverage of the new campaign kicks off on Saturday August 5 when Sutton's former club Celtic unfurl the champions' flag at home to Ross County, with Rangers' trip to Kilmarnock later that day also live.

Sutton - who spent six years at Parkhead where he won three league titles, three Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup - will join as a lead pundit alongside former Rangers striker Kris Boyd, plus Eilidh Barbour and Ian Crocker.

Known for his forthright opinions on the Scottish game, Sutton enjoyed a successful 21-year playing career that also saw him win the Premier League title with Blackburn Rovers - as well as enjoying spells at Norwich City, Chelsea, Birmingham City and Aston Villa.

"I can't wait to join the Sky Sports team ahead of an exciting new cinch Premiership season," Sutton said.

"I'm sure Kris and I will have some good discussions throughout!"

Sky Sports' director of football Gary Hughes added: "Chris is as sharp on the mic as he was in front of goal for Celtic.

"We look forward to him joining our coverage of the cinch Premiership, bringing his incredible experience and forthright opinions to our coverage."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic will be aiming to win a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title this season

Saturday August 5

Celtic vs Ross County, 12:30pm - live on Sky Sports

Dundee vs Motherwell, 3pm

Livingston vs Aberdeen, 3pm

St. Johnstone vs Hearts, 3pm

Kilmarnock vs Rangers, 5.15pm - live on Sky Sports

Sunday August 6

Hibernian vs St. Mirren, 3pm

Sunday August 13

Aberdeen vs Celtic, 12pm

Saturday August 26

Ross County vs Rangers, 12.30pm

Sunday September 3

Rangers vs Celtic, 12pm

Saturday September 16

St Johnstone vs Rangers, 12.30pm

Saturday September 23

Livingston vs Celtic, 12.30pm

Wednesday December 27

Hibernian vs Hearts, 8pm

Saturday December 30

Celtic vs Rangers, 12.30pm

The Scottish Premiership season begins on the weekend of August 5/6, with the winter break starting from January 3 until January 19 2024.

The first round of post-split fixtures takes place on April 13/14, while the regular season ends on May 18/19.

The Premiership play-off final, played over two legs live on Sky Sports, will bring the campaign to an end on May 23 and 26.

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons also begin on August 5, with those campaigns ending across the weekend of May 3/4.

The Viaplay League Cup final will be held on December 17 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

The Europa League final will be played on May 22 in Dublin, the Europa Conference League final will be on May 29 in Athens and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 1 at Wembley.

