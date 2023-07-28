Harry Maguire: Manchester United reject bid from West Ham worth around £20m

West Ham United have had a bid worth £20m rejected by Manchester United for defender Harry Maguire.

West Ham are deciding whether to go back in with an improved offer with Maguire's wages also thought to be an issue for the Hammers.

It is understood Manchester United are not "pushing Maguire out" and that he remains a valuable member of the squad.

West Ham's bid, however, falls well short of Manchester United's valuation of the England international..

If Maguire wants to leave United in search of guaranteed minutes elsewhere, the club would seek around £40m.

United boss Ten Hag is happy to keep Maguire among his centre-back options, but does not want a situation where any player feels they are best served elsewhere and are not keen to fight for their spot.

A decision on Maguire's future rests with the player, with the defender not showing anything contrary to wanting to fight for his place.

A compromise around £35m could be reached if there is a club Maguire wants to join, but his salary is proving a stumbling block for interested parties.

Image: United hope a deal for Rasmus Hojlund can be struck before the start of the season

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News has been told an agreement between Atalanta and Manchester United for striker Rasmus Hojlund is edging closer.

The clubs are working on a compromise on a fee with Atalanta understood to value the player at €70m plus performance related add-ons.

The big development at Atalanta is they are close to completing a deal for forward El Bilal Toure from Almeria. The Mali international has been having a medical after the clubs agreed a £26.5m.

United remain hopeful a deal can be struck for Hojlund well in advance of the new season - but have other options if a move cannot be finalised.

United are aware of PSG's interest in Hojlund - they bid €50m earlier this week - but are encouraged by his desire to join United.

