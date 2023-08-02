Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola's side close to finalising £77.6m deal for RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City are close to finalising a deal for RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

The clubs have agreed a transfer fee of £77.6m (€90m).

The deal would not be a record deal for a defender with Harry Maguire costing Manchester United £80m in 2019.

Factoring in exchange rate changes and inflation, the deal is costing City just a few million more than the £75m paid by Liverpool for Virgil van Dijk.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player European football expert Kevin Hatchard has the latest on Josko Gvardiol's potential move to Manchester City and what fans can expect to see from the Croatia defender

Gvardiol is a left-footed Croatia international centre-back, widely regarded as one of the top centre-backs in Europe,

The 21-year-old has been coveted by a number of top clubs, insluding Chelsea and Tottenham, who both wanted to sign him last year.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

From a goal-scoring demonstration of his talents, to a humbling at the Etihad, Josko Gvardiol's two run-ins with Manchester City in the Champions League last season couldn't have been more different

In the first leg of their last-16 tie, the man in the mask for Croatia at the World Cup, showed why, at just 21, he is one of the world's highest-rated young defenders and coveted by Europe's top clubs. His mature defensive display was capped by a towering header to equalise for the German club.

Three weeks later, RB Leipzig were thrashed 7-0 in Manchester, with no answer to the powers of five-goal Erling Haaland. It was a chastening experience for Gvardiol. But perhaps one which will add to his drive to reach the very top of the game.

It certainly doesn't seem to have diminished his standing in the eyes of his suitors.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.