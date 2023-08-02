 Skip to content

Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola's side close to finalising £77.6m deal for RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol

Man City and RB Leipzig have agreed a transfer fee of £77.6m (€90m) for centre-back Josko Gvardiol; 21-year-old Croatia international was a target for both Chelsea and Tottenham last year

Lyall Thomas

News Editor @SkySportsLyall

Wednesday 2 August 2023 15:42, UK

Danny Mills reacts as Josko Gvardiol equalised for RB Leipzig versus Manchester City in the last 16 of the Champions League.
Image: Manchester City are close to finalising a deal for centre-back Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City are close to finalising a deal for RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

The clubs have agreed a transfer fee of £77.6m (€90m).

The deal would not be a record deal for a defender with Harry Maguire costing Manchester United £80m in 2019.

Factoring in exchange rate changes and inflation, the deal is costing City just a few million more than the £75m paid by Liverpool for Virgil van Dijk.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

European football expert Kevin Hatchard has the latest on Josko Gvardiol's potential move to Manchester City and what fans can expect to see from the Croatia defender

Gvardiol is a left-footed Croatia international centre-back, widely regarded as one of the top centre-backs in Europe,

Trending

The 21-year-old has been coveted by a number of top clubs, insluding Chelsea and Tottenham, who both wanted to sign him last year.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Charting rise of Leipzig defender Gvardiol

Gvardiol

From a goal-scoring demonstration of his talents, to a humbling at the Etihad, Josko Gvardiol's two run-ins with Manchester City in the Champions League last season couldn't have been more different

Also See:

In the first leg of their last-16 tie, the man in the mask for Croatia at the World Cup, showed why, at just 21, he is one of the world's highest-rated young defenders and coveted by Europe's top clubs. His mature defensive display was capped by a towering header to equalise for the German club.

Three weeks later, RB Leipzig were thrashed 7-0 in Manchester, with no answer to the powers of five-goal Erling Haaland. It was a chastening experience for Gvardiol. But perhaps one which will add to his drive to reach the very top of the game.

It certainly doesn't seem to have diminished his standing in the eyes of his suitors.

Man City's pre-season fixtures and results

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Stream the Ashes, Belgian GP, Netball World Cup and more on NOW