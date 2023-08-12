Premier League predictions: Brentford can sting grieving Spurs

Our resident tipster and betting guru Jones Knows is back to provide his tips and analysis across the Premier League card.

Brentford vs Tottenham, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports

Another season comes around and still Brentford remain overpriced in their home matches.

The Bees suffered just two defeats in front of their own fans last season - it's a home ground that generates a unique atmosphere where aggressive football causes visiting teams so many problems, especially ones who have a soft underbelly. Enter Spurs.

Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 13th August 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

The vibes from the supporter base have been positive regarding the style of football demanded by Ange Postecoglou, who is a very attack-minded coach. My worry is that the balance between attack and defence is going to leave an already shaky and untrustworthy Spurs defence very exposed, especially against unashamedly direct teams like Brentford.

Last season Spurs' matches away from home produced bucket loads of goals, to the extent that 11 of those 19 matches saw over 3.5 goals cop. I'm happy to combine a pro-Brentford angle with a pro-goals angle, so a Brentford win and over 3.5 goals in the match at 6/1 does represent a slice of value.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-2

Chelsea vs Liverpool, Sunday 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Since Jurgen Klopp tweaked Trent Alexander-Arnold's position ahead of the draw with Arsenal last season, Liverpool's performance levels spiked, with there being much more emphasis on his creative skills being utilised in a more central position. And whilst his prices across a variety of markets fail to mirror his new more attack-minded hybrid role, there remains betting angles to exploit.

Image: Trent Alexander-Arnold is Liverpool's vice-captain this season

In that period, no player made more successful passes in the opposition half (382) and no player registered more assists than the seven Alexander-Arnold conjured up in his final 10 Premier League games of last season. He also ranked second for penalty box entries (116) - simplified as balls played into the box - behind Kieran Trippier. And he ranked fourth for chances created (23).

In a Liverpool team that surely won't hold back on Sunday, all this evidence points towards the 3/1 with Sky Bet on him registering another assist at Stamford Bridge being a strongly fancied play.

Manchester United vs Wolves, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

If you need some evidence to show how bleak the season ahead looks for Wolves, tracking their price for relegation since May tells you all you need to know. You could have got 6/1 with Sky Bet late last season when things seemed rosy under Julen Lopetegui, however, that had evaporated to 7/2 by mid-June to then 11/4 by the start of August and now sits at 2/1 following the appointment of Gary O'Neil.

Financial Fair Play is a factor in the frustrations at the club as my colleague Adam Bate explains brilliantly in this feature.

And this fixture first up away from home isn't exactly where you want to go in the midst of a crisis. Wolves have won once at Old Trafford in the last 43 years. United are also unbeaten in the last 18 Premier League home games (W15 D3) since their opening day 2-1 defeat vs Brighton. There is no reason expect them to go backwards under their shrewd boss.

The home win at 2/7 with Sky Bet isn't likely to get many punting pulses racing but the 6/5 for a United win to nil is perhaps a nice alternative. Wolves scored the fewest goals in the league last season (31) and haven't addressed that issue.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-0