Man City in talks with West Ham over Lucas Paqueta with champions prepared to pay £60m for Brazilian midfielder

Manchester City and West Ham United have held talks about the potential transfer of Lucas Paqueta.

Two sources have told Sky Sports News that Premier League champions City are prepared to pay £60m for the midfielder.

However, there has been no formal City bid for the player yet.

Paqueta has four years left on his West Ham contract. The Europa Conference League winners signed him from Lyon for £51m last August but the player would be open to leaving if City make a bid.

Image: Lucas Paqueta's stats from his first season at West Ham in all competitions, ranked against his team-mates

West Ham do not want to sell Paqueta this summer even if the price is right. They feel they would not have enough time to sign a replacement with the Premier League starting this weekend.

Paqueta has a £85m buyout clause in his contract but it cannot be triggered until next summer.

However, the player would find it very difficult to turn down a move to Manchester City, with there being the opportunity work with Pep Guardiola.

West Ham have already lost captain and midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal this summer, with the England international moving for £105m.

Meanwhile, West Ham have an agreement in principle with Manchester United to sign defender Harry Maguire in a deal worth in the region of £30m.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem but there is still work to do on the details of his exit from United.

West Ham, though, are cautiously optimistic about completing the signing having had a £20m bid for the England international rejected last month.

Maguire trained with Man Utd on Wednesday morning ahead of their Premier League opener against Wolves on Monday Night Football.

West Ham have also reached a broad agreement with Southampton over the signing of midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

The deal is worth the £30m that was rejected last month but with more favourable payment terms and conditions for Southampton.

Talks are ongoing over when the deal can be finalised as it's believed Saints want him to play against Norwich this weekend.

West Ham don't want him risked ahead of such a big-money move and one source has told Sky Sports News that Ward-Prowse is keen to make the move as soon as possible but would like the chance to say goodbye to the Southampton fans.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

