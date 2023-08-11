 Skip to content

Daniel Sturridge joins Sky Sports football presenting team for new 2023/24 Premier League season

Daniel Sturridge has joined the Sky Sports presenting team ahead of the new 2023/24 Premier League season; he will appear in this weekend's Super Sunday line-up which includes Chelsea vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Friday 11 August 2023 10:01, UK

Former England international Daniel Sturridge is joining the Sky Sports football presenting team for the 2023/24 season, making his first appearance of the new Premier League campaign this Sunday.

With 128 Premier League matches exclusively live on Sky Sports and NOW this season, including all the weekend first picks, Daniel will be alongside the likes of Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Izzy Christiansen, Karen Carney, Micah Richards and Roy Keane at the biggest games.

Sturridge has enjoyed a hugely successful playing career; honours won include two UEFA Champions League titles, one Premier League title and two FA Cups. He made 383 appearances for club and country, scoring 134 times.

Sturridge said: "The Premier League season kicks off tonight and I am excited to be a part of it all with Sky Sports. I'm looking forward to using my experience on the pitch and bringing this insight to the fans watching at home. It is set to be an exciting season ahead and it's great to be part of the Sky Sports team bringing you all the action."

Chelsea
Liverpool

Sunday 13th August 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Sky Sports' director of football, Gary Hughes, added: "Daniel has been an outstanding striker for three of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and he'll bring all of his fantastic playing experience and incredible knowledge of the game to our coverage this season. We welcome him to the team and all of us at Sky Sports are looking forward to what's set to be a season full of drama and entertainment."

Trending

What is on Sky on the opening Premier League weekend?

Friday Night Football - August 11 - Sky Sports Premier League, coverage from 6.30pm

  • Burnley vs Manchester City, 8pm

Saturday Night Football - August 12 - Sky Sports Premier League, coverage from 5pm

  • Newcastle United vs Aston Villa, 5.30pm

Super Sunday - August 13 - Sky Sports Premier League, coverage from 1pm

  • Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur, 2pm
  • Chelsea vs Liverpool, 4pm

Monday Night Football - August 14 - Sky Sports Premier League, coverage from 6.30pm

  • Manchester United v Wolves, 8pm

Sturridge on Sky so far...

Daniel Sturridge analyses the impact Erling Haaland has made since his arrival at Manchester City last year

Former Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge analyses his former club's struggles in front of goal and suggests they should consider bringing Romelu Lukaku back from Inter Milan

Jamie Carragher and Daniel Sturridge discuss the difficult position Liverpool find themselves in and how the club goes forward under Jurgen Klopp
