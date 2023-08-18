Nicolo Zaniolo: Aston Villa complete loan signing of Galatasaray midfielder

Aston Villa have completed the loan signing of Galatasaray midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

The 24-year-old joins Villa, subject to a successful visa application and becomes the Premier League club's fourth first-team signing of the summer.

Unai Emery was keen to get cover for Emi Buendia, who suffered a serious knee injury in training last week and is likely to be out for much of the season.

Zaniolo was identified quickly as a target with Villa's transfer chief Monchi knowing him well after signing him for Roma in 2018.

A league champion with the Istanbul club last season, Zaniolo made his breakthrough at AS Roma in his homeland with whom he won the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2022.

In his first season in the Eternal City, the midfielder's impressive displays saw him named Serie A Young Player of the Year for 2018/19.

Zaniolo, who has 13 caps for Italy, joins Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and Moussa Diaby as new faces in Unai Emery's squad.

Villa interested in Acuna

Image: Sevilla's Marcos Acuna challenges Antony in a game against Manchester United

Aston Villa remain interested in a deal for Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna.

Acuna played in Wednesday night's UEFA Super Cup defeat to Manchester City.

Villa's new sporting director Monchi signed the Argentina international for Sevilla in 2020.

Image: Aston Villa academy graduate Arjan Raikhy has joined Leicester City

Meanwhile, FA Youth Cup winner Arjan Raikhy has joined Leicester City.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed last month that Punjabi wonderkid Raikhy was set to decide upon his future, amid interest in his services from clubs across the divisions.

Arjan's father Rav Raikhy told Sky Sports News: "We're all so proud to see Arjan sign for Leicester, who are of course former Premier League champions.

"It's been a wonderful journey with Aston Villa, and as a family we're grateful to everyone at the club and the amazing Villa fans for all of the support.

"Now, it's time for the next chapter. It's a really exciting move for Arjan and it gives kids the chance to dare to dream. The journey continues."

