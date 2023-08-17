Premier League 2023/24 fixtures, dates, schedule: Arsenal vs Man City, Chelsea vs Arsenal, Man City vs Man Utd live on Sky

Sky Sports to show 11 Premier League fixtures in October, including Arsenal vs Man City; Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League
Thursday 17 August 2023 14:51, UK
Arsenal's first Premier League encounter with Manchester City will be screened live on Sky Sports with 11 televised games announced for the month of October.
Last season's title protagonists lock horns for the first time this term at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday October 8, with the Sky cameras in north London for the 4.30pm showdown.
The game is the second instalment of a bumper Super Sunday live on Sky Sports, as Brighton host Liverpool in the earlier 2pm kick-off at the Amex Stadium.
The Gunners then make the short trip across London on Saturday October 21 to face Chelsea, live on Sky Sports, at 5.30pm with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino in the home dugout at Stamford Bridge.
Newly-promoted Sheffield United host Manchester United on October 22 (kick-off 2pm), while Tottenham face two London derbies in the space of five days as Ange Postecoglou's side host Fulham on Monday Night Football on October 23 before visiting Crystal Palace on Friday October 27 with both games kicking off at 8pm.
The Manchester derby concludes a mouthwatering set of televised October fixtures with Pep Guardiola's side hosting their cross-city rivals on Sunday October 29 at 3.30pm.
Saturday October 7
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 8
Brighton vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday October 21
Chelsea vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 22
Sheffield United vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Aston Villa vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday October 23
Tottenham vs Fulham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Friday October 27
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 28
Wolves vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 29
West Ham vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 1pm
Manchester United vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 3.30pm
Saturday August 19
Tottenham vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday August 20
Aston Villa vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
West Ham vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday August 21
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Friday August 25
Chelsea vs Luton - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday August 26
Brighton vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday August 27
Sheffield United vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Newcastle vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Friday September 1
Luton vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday September 2
Brighton vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday September 3
Crystal Palace vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday September 16
Everton vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday September 17
Bournemouth vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Newcastle vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday September 23
Brentford vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday September 24
Arsenal vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Saturday September 30
Tottenham vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 1
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Monday October 2
Fulham vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
The Premier League season will kick off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.
A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.
Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.