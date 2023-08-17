Harry Kane: Bayern Munich striker to start against Werder Bremen as Thomas Tuchel hails 'immediate impact'

Harry Kane has had an "immediate effect" on Bayern Munich's changing-room atmosphere and is expected to make his first start for the German champions against Werder Bremen, live on Sky Sports on Friday.

The England captain completed his £100m move and made his debut on Saturday, coming off the bench in his side's 3-0 German Super Cup defeat to RB Leipzig - hours after being announced as a Bayern player.

Kane indicated on Sunday that he might need time to adapt to his new club after 19 years at Tottenham. Tuchel, who was critical of his squad after the match, confirmed the striker would start Friday's fixture.

He told a press conference: "I don't think it is going to be the first time in his career (he has been under pressure), so that is why he will learn to transfer the pressure into performance and stay relaxed.

Image: Watch Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich live on Sky Sports Football from 7.20pm on Friday; kick-off 7.30pm

"My first impressions of Harry are fantastic. He is a top professional, the quality is outstanding and he's a fantastic human being, he is very open, he's first on the training pitch, he is open in the dressing room.

"I think he has immediate effect in the dressing room with his personality, with his approach to football, his love for the game, you feel it every day. You feel it in every little exercise.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Excitement levels in Germany over Harry Kane are reaching fever pitch, with the Bundesliga creating a welcome video that pokes fun at his previous, trophyless record

"It is not about life or death. It is a game, a competitive game and he has proved for about 10 years how he does it, so I am not worried about Harry.

"The Harry Kane effect will not be gone (if we lose). It is the way he works in training, in the locker room, his professionalism, the way he goes about things and how humble he is in training, how keen he is in training.

"The way he acts after such a game, after a loss, he is the first on the training pitch, he works with the reserve players, he is the one walking ahead who is inspiring others. That is what makes that transfer fee (worthwhile), not only his goal-scoring record but all the other things as well.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking as a Bayern Munich player, Harry Kane insisted he needed to move to Germany to push himself and is raring to go in a new league

"That is what really makes him a big star and all the other personalities in sport as well, so that is the Harry Kane effect and why he raises our chances of winning tomorrow massively.

"Obviously we won't win every game just because he is there and, even when the Harry Kane effect is there in full effect, it still doesn't mean we'll win every game, but that is why I was fighting for him to come here. As far as all the things I have seen, I really feel that it was worth it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Super Sunday panel discuss Harry Kane's move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich with Roy Keane saying that the club have cashed in for the England captain

Tuchel faced repeated questions on Thursday about the public dressing down of his players in the wake of their defeat to Leipzig.

He called on the squad to learn from Kane and his attitude after a tumultuous five months since his March appointment, with Tuchel losing more games than predecessor Julian Nagelsmann last season.

"I understand this criticism was received as tough criticism, but I was honest. I was talking about the way I feel and my disappointment was really big," Tuchel said.

"After losing 3-0 it doesn't matter what I say ,because it would go in all directions anyway. I don't know what to say in order to please everybody and I don't know whether I want that.

Image: Kane was a second-half substitute against RB Leipzig

Kane on learning German... Kane to Sky Sports:



“There is a German teacher here who I will have one on one lessons with once or twice a week.



“It will be starting with the basics. I’m not sure I’ll be fluent any time soon but to try and understand as much as possible and sometimes when the coach is talking in German to try and understand that.



"But everyone has been great. Guys talk English here as well, so they have been helping me out with everything.



"We’ll have to see how long it takes to learn a few more words."

"I try to be authentic and that is what I was. Maybe it wasn't the most diplomatic way to go about things, but if I tried to be diplomatic people would have asked, 'Was he at the right game?'

"I take it personally losing. I wish we all go about things this way and be more resilient."

Tuchel will soon be boosted by the return of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who recently had a second operation after suffering a broken leg while skiing last December.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Kane sends his congratulations to the Lionesses after they beat Australia 3-1 to reach the women's World Cup final

Thomas Muller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will be part of Friday's squad, but Bouna Sarr, Noussair Mazraoui and Serge Gnabry will need to be checked on.

Tuchel added: "The small operation performed on Manuel worked and the prognosis is he will be back in (team) training in a shorter period of time than we thought so it is generally positive.

"The past couple of days I saw him in training and I am not a rehab expert, but what I saw was really impressive and looked really good.

"I think he will be back in team training in the next couple of weeks."

'Winter break will help Euros bid' Kane on experiencing a winter break for the first time:



“That will help for sure. We all know how busy and packed the schedules are, especially in England with the Premier League and all the competitions.



“Having a winter break will be a nice experience. It will be nice on the body to rest and recover over the period, and of course, going into the European Championships next summer that will allow me to have a bit more rest than I usually have.”

'If team win, individual awards will look after themselves'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour reports on how the locals in Munich, as well as his new team-mates, are welcoming new signing Harry Kane

Kane is fully focused on helping Bayern have a successful season and if he can help his new side achieve that, and potentially help England win next summer's European Champions, individual honours like the Ballon d'Or could follow.

When asked about individual honours, he said: "If you are winning your league and winning the Champions League, and obviously we have the European Championships next summer as well, and as we've seen with the Ballon d'Or you have to be winning team trophies to achieve that.

"If I'm scoring goals and we are winning trophies then of course that will come into question, but it is not really what my focus is on right now."

Has Kane had his round of golf with Thomas Muller yet? Kane to Sky Sports:



“I haven’t done that yet. Maybe next week we have a bit more time in afternoons. I’m sure we’ll get it in especially with the weather being nice.



“It’s all part of getting to know my team-mates.



“Thomas is a great leader and a great personality in this team so I’m sure he’ll help me understand all the other players, and hopefully we can build a good connection."

And when Kane looks back on his career what would constitute success, honours for club and country?

He said: "It's hard to put a number on how many trophies you want to win but I have always said throughout my whole career I never want to retire and feel like I could have done more or I could have pushed myself a little bit more.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the DFL Supercup match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig in which Harry Kane made his debut for his new club

"That was a big part of the decision-making process of coming to Bayern Munich because to improve and to get better I had to be playing at the highest level.

"Of course, I want to win every competition I play in. That is the ultimate goal every season but when you finish your career, whenever that may be, you just want to make sure you've pushed yourself to your limits and that is what I'll continue to do."

Watch Harry Kane's Bundesliga debut on Sky Sports! Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich live on Sky Sports Football from 7.20pm on Friday; kick-off 7.30pm.

'It's starting to feel normal' | 'An amazing experience' Kane on his hectic start to life at Bayern Munich:



"It’s been crazy. The first few days were hectic. There was a lot going on and a lot to do. Obviously there was also the game on Saturday as well.



“The last couple of days have been a nice and have allowed me to settle in. I got some good training sessions in with the team, and I am starting to get to know the team a little better.



“It’s been an amazing experience, everything about it. Now I am focusing on the game on Friday and getting down to work.”



When asked if he’s had that moment to reflect on his move: "When I was sitting on the bench on Saturday.



"I think because everything happened so quick, I was looking around and it was a totally new environment, a totally new team and a new stadium.



"That was a bit of a wild experience but ultimately, once I’m on the training pitch and in the games, it feels natural and normal, and that is what has happened over the last few days."

Image: Harry Kane makes Bayern debut

When Harry Kane finally left Tottenham, 4369 days had passed since his debut, every one of them without a trophy. The expectation was that he would break that cycle on day one at Bayern Munich. Instead, schadenfreude visited the new signing.

Dani Olmo's hat-trick stunned the expectant Bayern supporters inside the Allianz Arena as RB Leipzig won the Supercup - and there was nothing that Kane could do to prevent it. Two down when he came on. Three down before he had touched the ball.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Paul Gilmour and Adam Bate react after Harry Kane's Bayern Munich debut ended in defeat to RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup

When Bayern had talked of making him feel at home, this is not what Kane would have had in mind. He chased around but with little reward. Thomas Tuchel even apologised to his new signing afterwards for his team-mates' inability to find him with their passes.

Kane is accustomed to carrying the weight of a club's expectations, of course. But at Spurs he was one of their own - loved long before those expectations were placed on his shoulders. At 30, there are one hundred million reasons why he must deliver here.

Read more from Adam Bate in conversation with Mario Gomez and Phillip Lahm Here

Watch Bayern Munich live on Sky Sports!

Image: Watch Harry Kane's Bundesliga debut live on Sky Sports

Harry Kane is set to make his first start for Bayern Munich when the German champions start the defence of their Bundesliga title away at Werder Bremen on Friday night - and you can watch the game live on Sky Sports Action from 7.20pm on August 18 - kick-off 7.30pm.

Bayern then face a home fixture against Augsburg, live on Sky Sports Football on August 27, kick-off 4.30pm. Stream the Bundesliga and more on Sky Sports with NOW for £26 a month for 12 months.