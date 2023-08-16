Harry Kane exclusive: Former Tottenham striker says he moved to Bayern Munich to feel the pressure of winning titles

Harry Kane insists he moved to Bayern Munich to experience the pressure of having to win silverware ahead of his side's Bundesliga opener at Werder Bremen, live on Sky Sports on Friday.

The England captain completed his £100m move and made his debut on Saturday, coming off the bench in his side's 3-0 German Super Cup defeat to RB Leipzig.

Kane, speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, is now preparing for the start of the Bundesliga season with the German champions travelling to the Weser Stadium and the 30-year-old is eager to make a fast start to his career in Germany, with the expectation on Bayern to retain the title high.

When asked if he's ready to hit the ground running against Werder Bremen, live on Sky Sports Football on Friday, he said: "I think so. I had a good pre-season, a lot of training and a lot of games, and now this week, I've naturally gone into the team environment and settled in really well.

"I'm excited to get the season started.

"Any first game of a league season is exciting because you are ready to go and eager to show what you can do.

"It's going to be a tough game like every game will be away from home, but I'm excited to try and show Bayern Munich and show the fans what I've been doing my whole career and win the game."

'I want to feel the pressure of winning trophies'

Much has been made of the fact Kane is yet to win a major trophy in his professional career but at Bayern expectation will be high for the club to bring home silverware at the end of the season.

And Kane is eager to feel that pressure following his move from Tottenham.

He told Sky Sports News: "A lot of people talk about the trophies and why I came here, but ultimately it was to improve, to feel a new pressure of having to win titles every year, having to go far in the Champions League and pushing myself to that limit.

"If you are winning games, if you are winning titles, if you are winning Champions League titles and I'm the one playing up front, it's more likely that I am going to be the one scoring goals, which then allows you to win other individual awards.

"But that all comes from what you achieve as a team. That is my focus first and foremost and that starts this Friday.

Kane on learning German... Kane to Sky Sports:



“There is a German teach here who I will have one on one lessons with once or twice a week.



“It will be starting with the basics. I’m not sure I’ll be fluent any time soon but to try and understand as much as possible and sometimes when the coach is talking in German to try and understand that.



"But everyone has been great. Guys talk English here as well, so they have been helping me out with everything.



"We’ll have to see how long it takes to learn a few more words."

"We've got a long season ahead. There's a lot of pressure for Bayern Munich to win the league and go far in the Champions League, and that is what I am excited to challenge myself with.

"When you are at a club like Bayern Munich you have to win. There are no questions about it," he added.

"If you don't win or you don't perform well there is going to be question marks over you. I have been able to handle that over my career, whether it is with Tottenham or with England.

"Starting the new season, you always want to start well with a good result. An away game first will be tough but if we can win that we can set up a good bit of confidence for the rest of the month."

'Winter break will help Euros bid' Kane on experiencing a winter break for the first time:



“That will help for sure. We all know how busy and packed the schedules are, especially in England with the Premier League and all the competitions.



“Having a winter break will be a nice experience. It will be nice on the body to rest and recover over the period, and of course, going into the European Championships next summer that will allow me to have a bit more rest than I usually have.”

'If team win, individual awards will look after themselves'

Kane is fully focused on helping Bayern have a successful season and if he can help his new side achieve that, and potentially help England win next summer's European Champions, individual honours like the Ballon d'Or could follow.

When asked about individual honours, he said: "If you are winning your league and winning the Champions League, and obviously we have the European Championships next summer as well, and as we've seen with the Ballon d'Or you have to be winning team trophies to achieve that.

"If I'm scoring goals and we are winning trophies then of course that will come into question, but it is not really what my focus is on right now."

Has Kane had his round of goal with Thomas Muller yet? Kane to Sky Sports:



“I haven’t done that yet. Maybe next week we have a bit more time in afternoons. I’m sure we’ll get it in especially with the weather being nice.



“It’s all part of getting to know my team-mates.



“Thomas is a great leader and a great personality in this team so I’m sure he’ll help me understand all the other players, and hopefully we can build a good connection."

And when Kane looks back on his career what would constitute success, honours for club and country?

He said: "It's hard to put a number on how many trophies you want to win but I have always said throughout my whole career I never want to retire and feel like I could have done more or I could have pushed myself a little bit more.

"That was a big part of the decision-making process of coming to Bayern Munich because to improve and to get better I had to be playing at the highest level.

"Of course, I want to win every competition I play in. That is the ultimate goal every season but when you finish your career, whenever that may be, you just want to make sure you've pushed yourself to your limits and that is what I'll continue to do."

'It's starting to feel normal' | 'An amazing experience' Kane on his hectic start to life at Bayern Munich:



"It’s been crazy. The first few days were hectic. There was a lot going on and a lot to do. Obviously there was also the game on Saturday as well.



“The last couple of days have been a nice and have allowed me to settle in. I got some good training sessions in with the team, and I am starting to get to know the team a little better.



“It’s been an amazing experience, everything about it. Now I am focusing on the game on Friday and getting down to work.”



When asked if he’s had that moment to reflect on his move: "When I was sitting on the bench on Saturday.



"I think because everything happened so quick, I was looking around and it was a totally new environment, a totally new team and a new stadium.



"That was a bit of a wild experience but ultimately, once I’m on the training pitch and in the games, it feels natural and normal, and that is what has happened over the last few days."

When Harry Kane finally left Tottenham, 4369 days had passed since his debut, every one of them without a trophy. The expectation was that he would break that cycle on day one at Bayern Munich. Instead, schadenfreude visited the new signing.

Dani Olmo's hat-trick stunned the expectant Bayern supporters inside the Allianz Arena as RB Leipzig won the Supercup - and there was nothing that Kane could do to prevent it. Two down when he came on. Three down before he had touched the ball.

When Bayern had talked of making him feel at home, this is not what Kane would have had in mind. He chased around but with little reward. Thomas Tuchel even apologised to his new signing afterwards for his team-mates' inability to find him with their passes.

Kane is accustomed to carrying the weight of a club's expectations, of course. But at Spurs he was one of their own - loved long before those expectations were placed on his shoulders. At 30, there are one hundred million reasons why he must deliver here.

