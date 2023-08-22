Folarin Balogun: Monaco continue positive talks for Arsenal striker with Chelsea also interested

Positive talks continue between Monaco and Arsenal over the signing of striker Folarin Balogun, with Chelsea also interested in the US international.

The Blues have held tentative talks with intermediaries over the conditions of a potential deal for the 22-year-old.

But one source has told Sky Sports News that Arsenal's asking price for Chelsea would be higher than if Balogun was to move abroad.

French side Monaco have yet to go back in with an improved bid for Balogun - but it is understood the discussions are centred on coming to a broad agreement on a fee before finalising payment structure.

So far, Arsenal have not budged on their £50m valuation.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem and Balogun is open to the move to the Ligue 1 outfit.

He spent last season on loan in France at Reims and scored 21 league goals in 34 starts.

Chelsea looking at viable exit options for Lukaku

Image: Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku spent last season on loan at Inter Milan

Chelsea's interest in Balogun comes amid an uncertain future for Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are still looking at viable exit options for the striker while he continues to train away from the first-team squad.

Lukaku favours a move to Juventus and the Italian side want to do a deal. However, they need to sell to be able to fund a permanent transfer.

The clubs explored a potential swap deal involving Dusan Vlahovic but could not agree terms, with Juve thought to have wanted £34m plus Lukaku for the Serbian striker.

Vlahovic started and scored in Juve's 3-0 win at Udinese on Sunday in their Serie A opener.

Chelsea's stance has always been to do a permanent deal for Lukaku - as it stands, that remains the case.

Up until now, the 30-year-old has ruled out a move to Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career.

However, if he is still at Chelsea when the window closes, the club are understood to want him to consider that option with the Saudi window closing on September 7.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is planning without Lukaku and has left his future in the hands of the club - effectively confirming he will not play for the club while he is in charge.

