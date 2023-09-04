Ref Watch: Kemar Roofe's Rangers goal should have stood in Old Firm defeat, says Dermot Gallagher

"The referee has got it absolutely correct on the pitch - it's not a foul," says ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher to Kemar Roofe's disallowed opener in Rangers' loss to Celtic at Ibrox; Rangers also saw early Rabbi Matondo strike ruled out for offside
Monday 4 September 2023 14:25, UK
Kemar Roofe's goal against Celtic, which was ruled out by VAR, should have stood as the opener in the Old Firm game at Ibrox, says ex-Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher.
Roofe struck what appeared a legitimate opener 28 minutes into Saturday's first Glasgow derby of the season, firing home a powerful finish after Cyriel Dessers outmuscled Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke and teed him up.
On-field referee Don Robertson initially gave the goal but later overturned his own decision after being sent to the review monitor by VAR official Alan Muir, in what ex-Rangers forward Kris Boyd labelled a "shocking decision".
Speaking on Monday's edition of Ref Watch, Gallagher sympathised with the hosts, who went on to lose 1-0 to Kyogo Furuhashi's winner in first-half injury-time which already leaves them four points off the top of the Scottish Premiership.
"The referee has got it absolutely correct on the pitch - it's not a foul," he said. "Dessers gets in front of him.
"All I can think is, when he gets to the screen, he thinks he has pushed him. If the VAR hadn't intervened no one would really have been complaining. It's certainly not a foul with his feet."
Former Liverpool and England defender Steven Warnock agreed, pointing to the reaction of Lagerbielke's team-mates to his mistake.
"The goal should have stood," he said. "One of the Celtic centre-backs reacts to it and goes ballistic at his team-mate for dwelling on the ball. You can read body language, players know what's a foul and what isn't."
Sky Sports News understands Rangers will contact the Scottish FA for an explanation on why Roofe's goal was ruled out.
Kris Boyd: "It is a shocking decision. How that can be brought back for a foul is incredible. Lagerbielke is caught on the ball and Dessers wins it back. Don Robertson has to be stronger after being sent to the pitchside monitor."
Neil Lennon: "I think Celtic are fortunate. But l think it's a foul."
James McFadden: "By the laws of the game, it's a foul."
Kenny Miller: "It is ridiculous if he gives a foul for that. That's not a free-kick."
Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke told Sky Sports:
"I took it forward and took a few too many touches maybe, but then I got fouled by Dessers. Then they scored, but fortunately for us it was a foul, and I thought so too. I could be breathe out after that.
"I thought it shouldn't count with VAR, but I'm happy it wasn't a goal."