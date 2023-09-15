FREE STREAM: Watch Harry Kane's Bayern Munich host Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga

Watch Harry Kane's Bayern Munich host Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga with our free stream on Friday night.

Kane and Bayern have hit the ground running in the Bundesliga, with the England captain scoring three goals in his first three games as the German champions have taken maximum points.

Bayern are second in the table as they trail Leverkusen on goal difference, with Alonso guiding his side to three consecutive wins in which they have scored 11 goals.

Will Kane and Bayern assert their authority and move above Leverkusen, or will the challengers' impressive start to the season continue?

Bayern's next game will see Kane reacquainted with a familiar foe as the German giants host Manchester United in the Champions League on Wednesday (kick-off 8pm).

