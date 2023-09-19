Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel scores 95th-minute equaliser to secure draw against Atletico Madrid - Champions League round-up

Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel secured a crucial point for his team in the closing moments of their Champions League Group E match against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday when he headed in the equaliser, giving his team a 1-1 draw.

Five minutes into stoppage time, the goalkeeper, after venturing up the pitch for a last-ditch corner, headed home a cross from Luis Alberto with one of the final touches of the game.

Provedel became the first goalkeeper to score in a Champions League match since Nigeria's Vincent Enyeama achieved the feat for Hapoel Tel Aviv 13 years ago, and only the fourth overall.

Image: Ivan Provedel celebrates his stunning intervention

Provedel's goal was the sixth by a goalkeeper in the Champions League and only the second from open play, after Sinan Bolat scored for Standard Liege against AZ Alkmaar in 2009.

There was also drama in the other Group E encounter as goals from Calvin Stengs and Alireza Jahanbaksh saw Feyenoord claim a 2-0 win over Celtic, who finished the game with nine players.

Stengs' free-kick snuck home to give the Dutch side the lead on the stroke of half-time and Brendan Rodgers' men unravelled after the interval as both Gustaf Lagerbielke and Odin Thiago Holm saw red.

Image: Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel secured a dramatic point

Julian Alvarez came to the rescue for holders Manchester City, who survived a major scare before seeing off Red Star Belgrade 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Osman Bukari fired the visitors in front against the run of play just before half-time but it took Alvarez 72 seconds of the second half to slide his side back in front.

Alvarez had a say in City's second as his free-kick was flapped into his own net by Red Star keeper Omri Glazer, and Pep Guardiola's men wrapped up a deserved victory when Rodri produced a typically composed finish 17 minutes from time.

Also in Group G, substitute Benjamin Sesko scored in injury time to seal a 3-1 win for RB Leipzig at Young Boys.

Mbappe leads PSG to win against Dortmund

Image: PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring

Kylian Mbappe was on form again as Paris Saint-Germain kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 home victory over Borussia Dortmund, showing glimpses of what might be under new coach Luis Enrique.

Mbappe opened the scoring with a second-half penalty and Achraf Hakimi doubled the tally with a fine goal as PSG's patience paid off at the Parc des Princes.

It was only the third win in six competitive games this season for the Ligue 1 champions and it gave them some much-needed relief after their first defeat at the weekend as they dutifully applied Enrique's possession game.

PSG top Group F with three points, two ahead of AC Milan and Newcastle, who drew 0-0 earlier on Tuesday.

Barcelona thrash Royal Antwerp

Image: Barcelona's Joao Felix showed his quality

Meanwhile, Barcelona's new forward Joao Felix struck twice in a 5-0 demolition of visiting Royal Antwerp in their Champions League Group H opener at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

After successive group stage eliminations, Barca gave debutants Antwerp a football masterclass, dominating possession with quick passing as Felix, Robert Lewandowski and Gavi all scored.

Felix opened the scoring with the home side's first attempt in the 11th minute, netting with a low strike inside the near post.

The Portuguese then set up Lewandowski inside the box to double their lead eight minutes later as the Poland striker became the third player to score 100 goals in European competition after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Raphinha helped make it 3-0 to the five-time European champions after 22 minutes when his strike from a tight angle deflected off defender Jelle Bataille for an own goal.

Xavi Hernandez's Barca returned after the break determined to increase the advantage in their 28th Champions League group stage campaign, a competition record shared with Real Madrid.

They did not have to wait long as Gavi made it 4-0 by smashing the ball into the roof of the net before Felix added another goal with a header to complete the rout at Barca's temporary home while Camp Nou is being redeveloped.

In the other Group H clash, Porto beat Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1 in Hamburg.