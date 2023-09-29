Harvey Barnes: Newcastle winger out until new year with injury, says Eddie Howe

Newcastle winger Harvey Barnes will not play again until the new year after a scan revealed the extent of his foot injury.

Barnes, 25, suffered the problem in Newcastle's 8-0 win at Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday, limping off the Bramall Lane pitch after 12 minutes.

Despite not having broken his foot, the England international will be out for three months while he recovers.

Image: Barnes was injured at Sheffield United

Head coach Eddie Howe said: "We think he's going to be out for around three months. No surgery required, which is good news, but his foot is now in a boot.

"It is an injury underneath his toe and he's now started his recovery. I think he's going to be quite sedate for a period of time because he's got to rest the toe, he's got to give it every chance to recover and then we'll have to build him up slowly, so that's why it's the three months."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle

Asked how England international Barnes had taken the news, Howe said: "He's a very stable, level lad; he's a great character.

"Yes, he's hugely disappointed and frustrated because he wanted to show everybody what he could do here and wanted to contribute.

"He's very recently a new dad, which is a great moment in his life.

"I always say when these things happen you have to try and draw the positives, and he'll have the chance to be with his family maybe a bit more than he would have been.

"Things will settle down and then when he comes back, which will quickly be around the corner, he'll have a big part to play for the rest of the season."



Howe is also sweating over the fitness of striking duo Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, with defender Sven Botman another doubt ahead of Saturday's visit of Burnley in the Premier League.

"Callum Wilson has very minor hamstring tightness," he said. "We'll give him every chance of being available. Same with Sven - we'll make a late check on him."

On Isak, Howe added: "He's another one we'll need to make a late check on. That's the cost of having three games in a week - it's usually the third game where these things build up."