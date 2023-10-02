LIVE STREAM: 12 hours of Sky Sports News to celebrate 25 years of SSN

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News celebrates its 25th anniversary!

As Sky Sports News turns 25, live stream the latest headlines, interviews and more from the channel throughout Monday.

Sky Sports News began broadcasting in 1998, and now hits a quarter-century on air with some special events to mark the occasion.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at the most memorable moments of 25 years of Sky Sports News.

These include comedian Maisie Adams joining former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher for the weekly Ref Watch round up, as well as special celebrity birthday messages.

There will also be live interviews with original presenters Kelly Cates and Dave Clark, with plenty more surprises to come throughout the day.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Macintyre sends a humorous message to mark SSN 25th anniversary.

Plus, you can keep up to date with all the latest breaking news stories and reaction from a busy weekend of Premier League, WSL and Ryder Cup action.