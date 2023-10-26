Premier League 2023/24 fixtures, dates, schedule: Liverpool host Manchester United & Wolves vs Chelsea on Christmas Eve live on Sky Sports in December

Liverpool's Super Sunday clash with Man Utd at Anfield is just one of 19 new fixtures to be shown by Sky Sports over the Christmas period.

United take on arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday December 17 in what is always one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Premier League season as the top flight's two most successful sides go head to head, with the game getting under way at 4.30pm.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who currently sit fourth in the table, also host Arsenal on Saturday December 23 (kick-off 5.30pm), while Chelsea then travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Christmas Eve, with that game at Molineux a 1pm kick-off.

The Gunners actually kick off the festive festivities on December 9 with a Saturday Night Football trip to high-flying Aston Villa (kick-off 5.30pm), before Luton Town entertain champions Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United at 2pm and 4.30pm respectively the next day.

League leaders Spurs also feature on Friday Night Football with the north London team facing Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on December 15, while there is also Thursday night action as Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion meet at Selhurst Park on December 21 (both 8pm kick-offs).

Sky Sports then welcomes in 2024 with a series of mouthwatering fixtures, including Manchester United's trip to Forest on December 30 (5.30pm), before Fulham host Arsenal (2pm) on new year's eve and Liverpool entertain Newcastle United (8pm) on new year's day.

The New Year continues its great start as Manchester United and Spurs meet at Old Trafford on Sunday January 14, while Liverpool take on Bournemouth at the Vitality on January 21, with both of those Super Sunday clashes kicking off at 4.30pm.

Ivan Toney's first game back as an eligible Brentford player following his eight-month betting ban will also be shown on Sky Sports as the Bees host Nottingham Forest on Saturday Night Football, kick-off 5.30pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Sam Obaseki and Zac Djellab discuss five of the biggest talking points in the Premier League season so far.

Saturday December 9

Aston Villa vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 10

Luton vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Tottenham vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Friday December 15

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 16

Burnley vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 17

West Ham vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Liverpool vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Thursday December 21

Crystal Palace vs Brighton - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Friday December 22

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 23

Liverpool vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 24 - Christmas Eve

Wolves vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 1pm

Saturday December 30

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 31 - New Year's Eve

Fulham vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Monday January 1 - New Year's Day

Liverpool vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Tuesday January 2

West Ham vs Brighton - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

Sunday January 14

Everton vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Man Utd vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday January 20

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday January 21

Bournemouth vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Friday October 27

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 28

Wolves vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 29

West Ham vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 1pm

Manchester United vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 3.30pm

Saturday November 4

Newcastle vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 5

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 2.00pm

Luton vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday November 6

Tottenham vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 8.00pm

Saturday November 11

Bournemouth vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday November 12

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 2.00pm

Chelsea vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday November 25

Manchester City vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday November 26

Tottenham vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Everton vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday November 27

Fulham vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday December 2

Nottingham Forest vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday December 3

West Ham vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

Man City vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Arsenal fixtures

Aston Villa fixtures

Bournemouth fixtures

Brentford fixtures

Brighton fixtures

Burnley fixtures

Chelsea fixtures

Crystal Palace fixtures

Everton fixtures

Fulham fixtures

Liverpool fixtures

Luton fixtures

Man City fixtures

Man Utd fixtures

Newcastle fixtures

Nottingham Forest fixtures

Sheffield United fixtures

Tottenham fixtures

West Ham fixtures

Wolves fixtures