Premier League 2023/24 fixtures, dates, schedule: Liverpool host Manchester United & Wolves vs Chelsea on Christmas Eve live on Sky Sports in December

Thursday 26 October 2023 23:32, UK
Liverpool's Super Sunday clash with Man Utd at Anfield is just one of 19 new fixtures to be shown by Sky Sports over the Christmas period.
United take on arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday December 17 in what is always one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Premier League season as the top flight's two most successful sides go head to head, with the game getting under way at 4.30pm.
Jurgen Klopp's side, who currently sit fourth in the table, also host Arsenal on Saturday December 23 (kick-off 5.30pm), while Chelsea then travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Christmas Eve, with that game at Molineux a 1pm kick-off.
The Gunners actually kick off the festive festivities on December 9 with a Saturday Night Football trip to high-flying Aston Villa (kick-off 5.30pm), before Luton Town entertain champions Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United at 2pm and 4.30pm respectively the next day.
League leaders Spurs also feature on Friday Night Football with the north London team facing Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on December 15, while there is also Thursday night action as Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion meet at Selhurst Park on December 21 (both 8pm kick-offs).
Sky Sports then welcomes in 2024 with a series of mouthwatering fixtures, including Manchester United's trip to Forest on December 30 (5.30pm), before Fulham host Arsenal (2pm) on new year's eve and Liverpool entertain Newcastle United (8pm) on new year's day.
The New Year continues its great start as Manchester United and Spurs meet at Old Trafford on Sunday January 14, while Liverpool take on Bournemouth at the Vitality on January 21, with both of those Super Sunday clashes kicking off at 4.30pm.
Ivan Toney's first game back as an eligible Brentford player following his eight-month betting ban will also be shown on Sky Sports as the Bees host Nottingham Forest on Saturday Night Football, kick-off 5.30pm.
Saturday December 9
Aston Villa vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 10
Luton vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Tottenham vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Friday December 15
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 16
Burnley vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 17
West Ham vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Liverpool vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Thursday December 21
Crystal Palace vs Brighton - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Friday December 22
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 23
Liverpool vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 24 - Christmas Eve
Wolves vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 1pm
Saturday December 30
Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 31 - New Year's Eve
Fulham vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Monday January 1 - New Year's Day
Liverpool vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday January 2
West Ham vs Brighton - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm
Sunday January 14
Everton vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Man Utd vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday January 20
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday January 21
Bournemouth vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Friday October 27
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 28
Wolves vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 29
West Ham vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 1pm
Manchester United vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 3.30pm
Saturday November 4
Newcastle vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday November 5
Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 2.00pm
Luton vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday November 6
Tottenham vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 8.00pm
Saturday November 11
Bournemouth vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday November 12
West Ham vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League, kick-off 2.00pm
Chelsea vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday November 25
Manchester City vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday November 26
Tottenham vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Everton vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday November 27
Fulham vs Wolves - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 2
Nottingham Forest vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday December 3
West Ham vs Crystal Palace - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Man City vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
