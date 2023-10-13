Jesse Lingard: Al Ettifaq move edging closer but former Man Utd star must wait until January for debut

Jesse Lingard is edging closer to signing for Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq but is unable to make his debut until January.

Lingard played in a friendly and scored against Al Khaldiya this week with talks continuing over a permanent deal.

Al Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard wants to add Lingard to his squad but is unable to do so until January due to the foreign players' rule in Saudi.

Rules state that Saudi Pro League clubs can only have a maximum of eight foreign players in their matchday squad. As it stands, Al Ettifaq already have 10 registered - including former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and ex-Everton winger Demarai Gray.

Some of the foreign players in the squad will need to be moved on in January to allow Lingard to officially be unveiled as an Al Ettifaq player.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking to Sky Sports in June, Lingard admitted he was pondering a potential move to Saudi Arabia

Speaking to Sky Sports in June, Lingard spoke about the prospect of moving to Saudi Arabia and said the country was "one of the hotspots to go to" for a footballer.

"I'm considering all options," he said. "I've never ruled out any team or club, so for me it's just picking the right team and it's got to be right for me.

"Saudi Arabia are doing big things, and in the next couple of years or so, it will be one of the hotspots to go to.

"I'm not really surprised that the big names are moving out there. Like I say, they're doing big things and it's something I would consider as well - I've not ruled that out either.

"It's got to be right for me at the end of the day. I've got to go on my gut feeling but I'm still hungry and striving for success."

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Lingard became a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest when his one-year contract expired at the end of last season and had been training with former club West Ham.

The 30-year-old scored 35 goals in 232 appearances for Manchester United before leaving for Forest. He also has 32 caps for England.