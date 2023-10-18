Neymar: Brazil international to undergo surgery after suffering anterior cruciate ligament injury

Brazil forward Neymar will undergo surgery after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee, his club Al Hilal have announced.

Neymar was in tears as he left the field after suffering the injury in Brazil's 2-0 loss against Uruguay on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal did not say how long the the 31-year-old is expected to be out for.

Neymar suffered the injury when tussling for the ball with Uruguay's Nicolas de la Cruz in the 44th minute of the 2-0 defeat.

He left the pitch in tears on a stretcher after receiving treatment for several minutes and now looks set to be sidelined for several months.

Image: Neymar was injured shortly before half-time

