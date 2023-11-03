Erik ten Hag: Marcus Rashford apologised for partying after Manchester United's derby defeat

Erik ten Hag called Marcus Rashford's trip to a nightclub after their Manchester derby defeat "unacceptable" but says the striker has apologised.

The forward is badly out of form, with just one goal in 14 games for United this season but was seen partying to celebrate his birthday hours after his side lost to Manchester City 3-0 at Old Trafford.

"Yes, I am aware of it, I spoke with him about it," said Ten Hag in his press conference on Friday. "It's unacceptable. I told him. He apologised. And that's it. For the rest it's an internal matter."

It's not the first time Rashford has drawn Ten Hag's ire for an off-field incident. Last season he was left out of the starting line-up for a Premier League game at Wolves because he overslept and arrived late to a team meeting.

However, Ten Hag firmly rejected suggestions those lapses mean Rashford is not matching the standards set by the United boss.

"Your suggestion is not right," Ten Hag said. "He's fitting in [with Ten Hag's policies]. He's very motivated to put things right. I know which effort he's putting in. He's totally with us.

"He makes a mistake but it doesn't say he isn't fitting in. I see him every day, on the training, what he's doing, I know. Make one mistake. But also, off the pitch what he's doing, how he lives and I'm sure he's doing everything right to help the team to perform and to let us win."

Ten Hag's comments on Rashford were part of a press conference in which he had to defend the character of his squad, who had been booed off on Wednesday when the Manchester derby defeat was followed by another 3-0 loss at Old Trafford to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

The United boss said it is not right to question his players' character, despite the team losing eight of their first 15 matches this season.

Former captain Gary Neville described the team's performances as "woeful". Paul Merson told Sky Sports this week he believes Ten Hag has "lost the players" but when asked whether his squad lacked the required spirit, the Dutchman insisted: "That's not right."

Ten Hag pointed to the two late goals United scored to win at home against Brentford last month, saying: "If there wasn't spirit and characters in the dressing room, we couldn't do this."

The former Ajax boss - who joined United in the summer of 2022 - said the response from his players to their recent results has been "positive", adding: "They want to put this right. We know the standards here.

"We have to match the standards, every day. We have had two big setbacks but this dressing room is strong, the staff is strong and this manager is strong."

Man Utd's next five fixtures Saturday November 4 - Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

- Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm Wednesday November 8 - Copenhagen (A) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm

- Champions League, kick-off 8pm Saturday November 11 - Luton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

- Premier League, kick-off 3pm Sunday November 26 - Everton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

- Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports Wednesday November 29 - Galatasaray (A) - Champions League, kick-off 5.45pm

Man Utd are back in action at Fulham on Saturday lunchtime