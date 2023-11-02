Manchester United: Gary Neville warns Man Utd fans have 'had enough' of club's crisis

Gary Neville has warned Manchester United fans have "had enough" of the club's collapse and retitled Old Trafford as the 'Theatre of Nothing' as United's crisis continues to escalate.

Four days after a 3-0 humbling to neighbours Manchester City, holders United were emphatically dumped out of the Carabao Cup in front of their own supporters in a one-sided defeat to Newcastle.

Pressure is mounting on manager Erik ten Hag. "We know this is not good enough," said Ten Hag. "I have to take responsibility."

But Sky Sports' Paul Merson has starkly concluded: "I personally think the manager has lost the players."

Neville has consistently defended Ten Hag amid the club's ongoing sale process and behind-the-scenes uncertainty.

Writing on X on Thursday morning, Neville highlighted the contrast between the management structure at Newcastle and its absence at Manchester United.

"On my way up to the gantry last night I bumped into Dan Ashworth," said Neville. "He transformed the FA's structure, set Brighton up for this incredible period of success and has now built a strong foundation for the new owners at Newcastle.

"He's competent, highly qualified and knows what he's doing. Will work with his coach, recruitment team and other departments coherently and calmly. In the last two matches Manchester United have played two clubs that have installed proper football departments to support the team on the pitch and off it. The complete opposite of United. We haven't got a sporting director! I used to travel up to Newcastle and feel sorry for their great fans when the energy and enthusiasm had been sapped from them under Mike Ashley. It was painful to see.

"Last night we saw the Theatre of Dreams turn into the Theatre of Nothing. Every single United fan bored and flat. On the pitch the players in shock, the performances woeful and a manager struggling in front of our eyes. We've seen it before, we know how it ends and we've had enough."

United without Casemiro at Fulham | Merson: Ten Hag under serious pressure

United return to action on Saturday with a trip to Fulham but will once again be without Casemiro. The midfielder was replaced at half-time due to injury against Newcastle and Ten Hag later confirmed "I think definitely for Saturday, he is out."



Defeat at Craven Cottage will likely plunge United into the bottom half of the Premier League table with Merson warning: "It's now a big game on Saturday away to Fulham. I don't see how much further this goes on. For me, he [Ten Hag] is under serious pressure."

Rooney: Man Utd players should take responsibility

Former Manchester United striker and Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney:

"It's not going as well as they would have liked or hoped but the players need to take a lot of responsibility as well. I know some of the players in there and they're not performing to the levels which I know they can.

"Ultimately it starts and ends with the manager and that's part of being a manager. He will get the critics after the last few weeks but the players can do a lot more than what they're doing for him."

The stats that damn United

*Manchester United have conceded three or more goals in six out of their last 12 matches.

*United have lost five out of their first 10 home games of the season, which is their worst start to an Old Trafford season since 1930.

*United have also led for just 29 minutes at Old Trafford this season.

*United have lost five out of their first 10 Premier League games, which is two more than they have managed in any previous top-flight season.

*With eight losses in the first 15 matches of the campaign, this is the most defeats United have managed at this stage of the season since 1962.

*Man Utd have also suffered back-to-back home defeats by 3+ goals for the first time since October 1962.

*After 10 games last season, Man Utd had 19 points and were 5th in the table. This season, they are in eighth with 15 points.

*But Opta's 'Expected Points' model suggests Manchester United should be 11th in the Premier League table on 12 points, based on the quality of chances in games - which means Ten Hag's side have actually over-performed.

*Ten Hag has spent £411m on new signings since he took charge at the start of last season, only Chelsea have spent more in that timeframe.

*Of Ten Hag's signings, only Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have scored a goal in the Premier League this season (one each).

*Bit-part midfielder Scott McTominay is Man Utd's top scorer in the Premier League this season with three goals, with Bruno Fernandes on two goals and six players on one goal.

*Antony is Ten Hag's most expensive signing at £86m but the Brazilian has scored only four Premier League goals in 32 appearances, and eight goals in 54 appearances across all competitions. He has not scored in his last 19 appearances.