Richarlison confirms surgery: Tottenham striker set for spell on sidelines with pubic bone issue

Richarlison has confirmed he is set for surgery on a long-term issue with his pubic bone.

The Tottenham striker says he needs rest - and he will get it having been omitted from the Brazil squad this month - after a difficult time at Spurs so far this season.

Richarlison was dropped to the bench last night against Chelsea - a match that saw James Maddison and Micky van de Ven taken off with injury and Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie facing bans for being sent-off.

Richarlison told ESPN Brasil on Monday night: "The last few months haven't been easy for me. I've also been suffering with my health.

"I think I've already talked to the doctors and I'll soon have surgery on my pubic bone. I've been suffering for eight months; fighting, looking at the national team, and at the club.

"I think the time has come to rest, take a break. Let's see the next few days. Soon I'll do what's best for me."

Tottenham are assessing the injuries to Maddison and Van der Ven, the former going of with an ankle knock and the latter pulling up with an apparent hamstring problem.

Ange unsure over Maddison, Van de Ven injuries

The length of unconfirmed but expected long-term absence adds to Tottenham's growing injury and suspension list, with nine first-team players unavailable for next weekend's trip to Wolves.

Alongside Van de Ven and Maddison being forced off, Destiny Udogie and Christian Romero were both sent off - ruling them out of the visit to Molineux.

Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies were already missing from the squad with injuries - though Davies' slight knock is not believed to be too serious.

Speaking after Monday's game, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou gave a brief update on the condition of Maddison and Van de Ven, saying: "He [Maddison] got a knock on the ankle. We were down one man already. It made sense to make a couple of changes at that point."

On Van de Ven, he added: "It's too early. With Micky it's a pretty significant one."