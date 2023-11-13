Ref Watch: Referee Anthony Taylor right to award penalties to Chelsea and Manchester City, says former Premier League official Dermot Gallagher

Former referee Dermot Gallagher dissects the flashpoints from the latest round of the 2023/24 Premier League season including penalties in the Chelsea-Man City epic and Liverpool's Wataru Endo avoiding a red against Brentford

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester City

INCIDENT: Manchester City are awarded a penalty when Marc Cucurella grapples with Erling Haaland in the box.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has his say on the decision to award Manchester City a penalty following Marc Cucurella's clash with Erling Haaland

DERMOT SAYS: "You see it sideways on - you can't unsee it. They are both grabbing at each other, Marc Cucurella doesn't let go, pulls him to the ground. You can see why the referee has given it. The assistant has got the best view, he's confirmed that to the referee. It's never, ever going to be overturned by VAR.

"From the outset, they are both grabbing at each other. Cucurella makes the first move and it's almost like Erling Haaland is shrugging him off. Without doubt, when you see the sidewards view, Cucurella never lets go; he just holds and holds and holds.

"What I would say is, whether you think it's a penalty or not, at least we've got a referee on the field making a decision. I would say VAR Jarred Gillett wouldn't have given it and the reason I say that is because I do feel it's got to be an on-field decision. Is it a clear and obvious error if he doesn't give it? I'd say no because he'd probably say they are both hauling each other."

INCIDENT: Chelsea win a last-minute penalty after Ruben Dias slides in on Armando Broja.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cole Palmer penalty earns Chelsea point

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision

DERMOT SAYS: "If you slide in like this, you've got to get the ball. He doesn't get the ball; without doubt, he takes the man. Again, the referee is in the perfect position and he has made the decision on-field."

INCIDENT: Erling Haaland's second goal is awarded after a lengthy VAR review which considers if he handles the ball as he slid it over the line.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Erling Haaland slides in to put Manchester City in front at Chelsea

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision

DERMOT SAYS: "It's not handball, is it? It doesn't strike his hand anywhere at all. He's very clever, he gets his arm out of the way. Since the Diaz one, the VARs have taken time to get it right. People say it took too long, but he wants to be sure."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brentford

INCIDENT: Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo catches Christian Norgaard with a heavy sliding tackle. Despite appeals from the visitors, he stays on the pitch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher says the sliding challenge by Liverpool's Wataru Endo on Brentford's Christian Norgaard was 'not an act of serious foul play' and was not worthy of a red card

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: "I didn't think it was a red card at the time and I don't think it's a red card now. If it's foul, which the referee doesn't, he's low, they are both going for the ball and keen to get it. It's not an act of serious foul play. The referee has got the best view, so he knows the speed he has come at, he knows the intensity of it. For me, not a red card."

INCIDENT: Kostas Tsimikas stretches to keep ball from crossing the left-hand byline and lifts a ball in that Mohamed Salah converts at the back post. There are suggestions the ball crossed the byline before he did so.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: No issue; the ball did not go out of play.

DERMOT SAYS: "It's definitely not out. The whole of the ball has to be over the whole of the line. When you look at a football and you look at that line, there's a lot of ball to go over that line before it's out of play."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Everton

INCIDENT: Referee Samuel Barrott - in just his fourth Premier League game - pointed to the spot when Eberechi Eze was caught by Jarrad Branthwaite's dangled leg.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision

DERMOT SAYS: "I think he dangles his leg, so he's inviting the referee to make a decision. People say it's soft, but he does catch him and the referee gives a penalty. Dangling the leg was his problem."

INCIDENT: Eze hits the deck again as Branthwaite slides in, but this time there was only a yellow card for simulation. Replays hinted at the faintest of touches but VAR opted not to overrule.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Incorrect decision - no simulation

DERMOT SAYS: "I won't knock the referee because I think he's one of the best up-and-coming referees in the Premier League and in his few games, I think he's done really well. He'll learn as he gets older and has more experience that sometimes you've got a third option. I think play on is a far better option because I don't think it's a dive."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Brighton and Sheffield United

INCIDENT: Mahmoud Dahoud shown a red card for a stamp on Sheffield United's Ben Osborn.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision

DERMOT SAYS: "Excellent identification and correct application of law. It is a very nasty challenge; you see studs down the calf into the Achilles."