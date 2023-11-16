Behind the Whistle: Chris Foy explains the latest EFL decisions including Leeds, Bristol Rovers, Derby and Swindon

In Behind the Whistle, former Premier League and EFL referee Chris Foy goes through a selection of key match decisions from the latest Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two action.

Leeds were denied a goal as it was seen to be offside from the officials.

Incident: Possible offside (Leeds United)

Decision: Goal disallowed

Foy says: There are a couple of factors at play here but the assistant referee and referee correctly rule the goal out for offside.

When Leeds United's Sam Byram (#25) plays the initial ball through it is clear that Cyrensio Summerville (#10) has just strayed beyond Plymouth's second last defender (#6), and is in an offside position.

Although Plymouth's Argyle's Julio Pleguezuelo (#5) gets a touch as he attempts to intercept the ball, this is an uncontrolled action, therefore Summervillehas clearly gained an advantage from being in an offside position when the initial pass was made, and the goal is correctly disallowed.

Tristan Crama was shown a red card for pulling back Terry Ablade - was it the right call?

Incident: Denial of obvious goalscoring opportunity

Decision: Red Card

Foy says: Despite the attacker staying on his feet this is a straightforward decision for the official. As the ball comes over the top of Bristol Rovers defender Tristin Crama (#25), Terry Ablade (#12) is the wrong side of him and favourite to reach the ball first.

If Crama doesn't clearly hold Ablade back he would have had an obvious goalscoring opportunity. The decision to award the free-kick and the subsequent red card is therefore the correct one.

Derby were awarded a penalty after James Collin was deemed to have been pulled down inside the box.

Incident: Penalty awarded to Derby after a coming together in the box

Decision: Penalty awarded to Derby County

Foy says: For me, this was a case of two players challenging for a cross and coming together. Whilst there was contact between the attacker, Derby County's James Collins (#9), and Barnsley defender, Jordan Williams (#2), this was normal football contact, and below the threshold for penalising, and the referee should have allowed play to continue.

Following a late challenge from Swindon's goalkeeper, Stockport are awarded a penalty.

Incident: Foul by the Swindon Town goalkeeper

Decision: Penalty awarded to Stockport County

Foy says: Even though the Stockport County player has already passed the ball by the time contact is made, the challenge by the goalkeeper is very late and reckless, and the expected outcome is a penalty kick and yellow card.